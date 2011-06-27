Vehicle overview

When you're talking really serious workhorses, a Budweiser Clydesdale has nothing over the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD pickup. Typically seen in the "dually" (dual rear wheel) body style, this Silverado is for those whose towing and hauling needs are so crushingly heavy that even a 2500-series truck won't be enough. As with its GMC Sierra twin, the Silverado 3500 boasts an easy-to-handle demeanor along with a smooth ride and top-grade interior that allow one to comfortably tackle the brutish tasks these heavy-duty trucks are built for.

Other than adding a USB port to the uplevel audio systems and shuffling a few other features around between the standard and optional features lists, the Silverado 3500HD carries on as before. And that's fine with us, as a total overhaul a few years ago brought new styling, a dramatically improved interior, more composed handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and resulting higher payload and towing capacities. The latter specs impressively stand at 5,307 pounds and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

Whether you opt for the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD or its GMC Sierra twin, you can't go wrong with these heavy-duty pickups. That said, there are a few worthy rivals to consider. The Dodge Ram 3500 has been redesigned this year, and it bests the Chevy in all-out towing capacity and arguably has the nicest cabin in the segment. The Ford F-350 is right in the mix as well, but the Chevy offers a bit more hauling and towing capability and a more welcoming cabin (particularly in Silverado LTZ trim). However, Ford offers a step up from these bad boys with the F-450, the only choice for those who need to tow a truly massive 24,500 pounds. As long as you're well under that lofty requirement, this stout steed makes for a smart choice.