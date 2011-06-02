Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The styling of the Chevy Silverado has an edgy angularity that looks contemporary. Silverado's headlights angle down at the top like the determined eyebrows of a Marine drill sergeant. Silverado's bed features built-in tie-down brackets near the four corners. Indentations stamped into the inner bed walls can hold boards to form bulkhead dividers or a second floor for two-tier loading. The Silverado's load floor is 31.6 inches above the ground on 2WD models, and 33.7 inches with 4WD. That's relatively low, and low is good when loading heavy cargo. Inside, the Silverado is roomy and comfortable. The seats are big and cushy. Optional bucket seats are more comfortable and adjust every which way. We like both the premium cloth and the leather. The bucket seats are separated by a deep center console that holds lots of stuff. The Chevrolet Silverado remains one of the best-driving full-size pickups, even when measured against its newer competition. It feels tight and quiet, with little road noise or wind noise. This one owner 3500 crew cab 2 wheel drive dually model has seating for 5, extra low miles a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, BOSE Premium Sound AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Intrerior, Dual Power Seats with Heat and Memory Functions for 2 drivers, 16 Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Power Folding/Extending Trailer Mirrors and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCJC33235F906416

Stock: C6416

Certified Pre-Owned: No

