Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    110,920 miles
    Good Deal

    $15,795

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    93,048 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    78,413 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,966

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    69,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,981

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    104,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,688

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    177,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,997

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    63,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,544

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in Black
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    53,594 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $29,195

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG®

    71,478 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    51,898 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,990

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    91,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    64,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,977

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    76,575 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600

    42,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    52,670 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $35,952

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    42,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,775

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    26,586 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,917

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    75,586 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Last of the Mohicans!
Benzo Love,03/08/2017
CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I purchased about 2 years ago a 2010 CL550 4matic with amg package. Diamond white with designo saddle brown interior. Love, Love this coupe! I have to say, there is nothing like it on the road and unfortunately, there will never be another one like it. I'm keeping this coupe till I die. I try not to drive it as much so I can keep the mileage as low as possible. I get multiple compliments every time I drive it. It's super rare and that's another reason to love it even more. This coupe has the perfect balance of sports car and luxury sedan. I've owned BMW's my whole life and this is my first Mercedes Benz. I have to say that the performance and design functionality of this coupe is bar none the best in the business. I was in between a 650xi and the CL550. I test drove both, and the outcome was obvious. Don't get me wrong, the 650 was an excellent car, the issue is, there was hardly any room in the back seats and the ride wasen't even close to the Benz. The Benz has this "BOSS" look to it. Like it says [non-permissible content removed] get out of my way. Again, this is my opinion. And as for the gentleman that gave the most recent review on this coupe, I promise you, he doesn't own one, but I'm sure he wishes. If you compare this coupe to a C-class coupe, that's like comparing a 3-series to a 7-series Bimmer. Come on man!
