Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois

100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL 550 5.5L V8. Has a clean car-fax! Has over 24 service records! This Mercedes is equipped with gorgeous leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, moon sunroof, navigation system, tinted windows, heated/cooled seats, power seats, cruise control, back up camera, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDEJ8GB6AA024006

Stock: 024006

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020