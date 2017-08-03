Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me
45 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 110,920 miles
$15,795$2,320 Below Market
- 93,048 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,500
- 78,413 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,966
- 69,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,981
- 104,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,688
- 177,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,997
- 63,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,544
- 53,594 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$29,195
- 71,478 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$42,995
- 51,898 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,990
- 91,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,999
- 64,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,977
- 76,575 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$1,553 Below Market
- 42,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
- 52,670 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,952
- 42,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,775
- 26,586 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,917
- 75,586 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz CL-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Benzo Love,03/08/2017
CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I purchased about 2 years ago a 2010 CL550 4matic with amg package. Diamond white with designo saddle brown interior. Love, Love this coupe! I have to say, there is nothing like it on the road and unfortunately, there will never be another one like it. I'm keeping this coupe till I die. I try not to drive it as much so I can keep the mileage as low as possible. I get multiple compliments every time I drive it. It's super rare and that's another reason to love it even more. This coupe has the perfect balance of sports car and luxury sedan. I've owned BMW's my whole life and this is my first Mercedes Benz. I have to say that the performance and design functionality of this coupe is bar none the best in the business. I was in between a 650xi and the CL550. I test drove both, and the outcome was obvious. Don't get me wrong, the 650 was an excellent car, the issue is, there was hardly any room in the back seats and the ride wasen't even close to the Benz. The Benz has this "BOSS" look to it. Like it says [non-permissible content removed] get out of my way. Again, this is my opinion. And as for the gentleman that gave the most recent review on this coupe, I promise you, he doesn't own one, but I'm sure he wishes. If you compare this coupe to a C-class coupe, that's like comparing a 3-series to a 7-series Bimmer. Come on man!
Related Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Ann Arbor MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Fresno CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Fremont CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Augusta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Edison NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Cincinnati OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Woodbridge VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Bridgeport CT
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Ocala FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Spartanburg SC
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Santa Ana CA
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento