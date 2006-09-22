Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 251,132 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,944
44 Auto Mart - Bardstown / Kentucky
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Contact us today to schedule a virtual walkaround! Local home delivery is also available!44 Auto Mart has been serving Central Kentucky with #PremiumPreOwned Vehicles for over 30 years! Our inventory includes over 400 of the nicest cars trucks and SUVs you'll find anywhere! Come check us out and we'll show you how quick and easy buying a new car can be!Summit White 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT LT3 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselVirtual Walkarounds Available! Local Home Delivery Available! Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33D96F186870
Stock: 22675C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison - Davison / Michigan
'Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Smokin Asphalt 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK33D26F184778
Stock: CD01500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Not Provided
$12,000
Armbruster Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Falls City / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK33D06F217969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 298,940 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
Mann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Richmond - Richmond / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK39D36E172735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900
Alex Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33D76F172577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,314 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,900
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
**DURAMAX DIESEL** 4X4 REGULAR CAB UTILITY TRUCK, NEW BRIDGSTONE TIRES, LADDER RACK, 2005 CHEVY SILVERADO 3500HD, 6.6 LITER V8 TURBO DIESEL, CRUISE CONTROL, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, PRICE: $22,900, WHITE WITH GRAY CLOTH, AM/FM/ STEREO, CD PLAYER, ONLY 21,314 MILES, USED ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7670*** ***SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Office Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK34225E200348
Stock: 5E200348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,998
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* 4WD, Leather, Htd Seats, Fog Lights, Memory Seats, Premium Audio.This four wheel drive 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Silver Birch Metallic exterior with a Medium Gray Interior. With 55,454 miles this 2005 Silverado 3500 with a 6.6l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Premium Bose System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Entertainment / DVD Package, Anti Theft System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Silver Birch Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Imports today at *(888) 808-7202 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT! Byers Imports serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Imports Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Chevrolet Silverado 3500 comes factory equipped with an impressive 6.6l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Dual Rear Wheels, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Tow Hooks, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Imports is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Imports in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Steel Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. This 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Imports used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Imports finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale. Byers Imports has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Imports difference!Byers Imports Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT stock # I29322.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK332X5F895451
Stock: I29322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 89,747 miles
$24,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The styling of the Chevy Silverado has an edgy angularity that looks contemporary. Silverado's headlights angle down at the top like the determined eyebrows of a Marine drill sergeant. Silverado's bed features built-in tie-down brackets near the four corners. Indentations stamped into the inner bed walls can hold boards to form bulkhead dividers or a second floor for two-tier loading. The Silverado's load floor is 31.6 inches above the ground on 2WD models, and 33.7 inches with 4WD. That's relatively low, and low is good when loading heavy cargo. Inside, the Silverado is roomy and comfortable. The seats are big and cushy. Optional bucket seats are more comfortable and adjust every which way. We like both the premium cloth and the leather. The bucket seats are separated by a deep center console that holds lots of stuff. The Chevrolet Silverado remains one of the best-driving full-size pickups, even when measured against its newer competition. It feels tight and quiet, with little road noise or wind noise. This one owner 3500 crew cab 2 wheel drive dually model has seating for 5, extra low miles a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, BOSE Premium Sound AM/FM/XM CD Player, Leather Intrerior, Dual Power Seats with Heat and Memory Functions for 2 drivers, 16 Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Power Folding/Extending Trailer Mirrors and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJC33235F906416
Stock: C6416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Truckmasters - Phoenix / Arizona
Our One Owner, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LS Crew Cab 4X4 DRW is presented in eye-catching Summit White. Powered by a Turbocharged 6.6 Liter Duramax V8 Diesel that delivers 300hp which is mated to a robust 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Four Wheel Drive truck provides incredible towing and hauling capability and brawny styling enhanced by a bed-mounted cargo slider, a bed liner, a tow hitch, and heavy-duty wheels. Our Silverado LS' cloth-trimmed interior features comfortable front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a folding rear seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for your comfort and convenience. Additionally, the stereo with AM/FM radio, CD, and Cassette is on hand for your entertainment needs. Chevrolet includes anti-lock brakes and advanced airbags to help keep you out of harm's way. You deserve a truck that can keep up with you, so, whether conquering your work day or playing hard on the weekend, our Silverado is perfect for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33265F911306
Stock: T17922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,222 miles
$24,697
Shea Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!CARFAX One-Owner. Victory Red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT DRW 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 16" x 6.5" 8-Lug Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Black Manual Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Plated Stainless Steel Tubular Assist Steps, Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Pad, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, a Dual Heavy-Duty 770 CCA Batteries for those cold mornings, Dual rear wheels, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, Floor Console w/Dual Cupholders, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Power Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Mini Console w/Map Lights, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Radio data system, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Security system, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Odometer is 72455 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33275F938904
Stock: P23746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 194,722 miles
$17,497
Shea Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Clean CARFAX. Smokin Asphalt 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT DRW 4X4 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Silverado 3500 LT DRW 4X4, 4D Crew Cab, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33205F953308
Stock: P22819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 320,798 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Windy Chevrolet - Ellensburg / Washington
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT Medium Cadet Blue Metallic 4WD Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 16' x 7.0' Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Black Manual Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Plated Stainless Steel Tubular Assist Steps, Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Pad, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, a Dual Heavy-Duty 770 CCA Batteries for those cold mornings, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer, Floor Console w/Dual Cupholders, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Power Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Mini Console w/Map Lights, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Radio data system, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Come to www.eburgchev.org To See Our Specials!! Call us at 509-925-1200 For help with any of our departments. Come to Windy Chevrolet and get 'The Hometown Experience'!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK33215F913138
Stock: C990A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 180,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Avondale Auto Center - Avondale / Arizona
Avondale Auto Center in Avondale, AZ treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 623-932-1234
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33124F142146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH C SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE XM SATELLITE RAD Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Tow Hitch, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, POWER, HEA SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER DRIVER 6-WAY SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Dual Rear Wheels, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE and (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE XM SATELLITE RADIO is 100 channels of digital quality sound that goes wherever you go-coast to coast. Displays song title, artist, and entertainment genre, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER DRIVER 6-WAY, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, POWER, HEATED, CAMPER-STYLE includes power extending arms and turn signal in glass, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, Radio Data System (RDS) and 4-speakers on Regular Cab Models, 6-speakers on Extended and Crew Cab Models (with bucket seats UB1 includes Bose speaker system, Bose amplifier and Bose subwoofer), SEATS Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK39U14E388953
Stock: 4E388953U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 357,688 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Olympic White 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS DRW 4WD Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33153F110337
Stock: R20142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 147,987 miles
$16,991
AutoNation Chevrolet Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Engine; Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8 Leather Seats Paint; Solid This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33133F245347
Stock: 3F245347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 154,318 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$11,994
Todd Wenzel Chevrolet - Hudsonville / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Chevrolet is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Smokin Asphalt 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Compass, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Power Heated Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Remote keyless entry. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJC39143E307073
Stock: PA10686B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 204,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,318
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, 4 WHEEL DRIVE**, TOW PACKAGE**, KEYLESS ENTRY**, 1 FREE MONTH ONSTAR (IF EQUIPPED)**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, 2 SETS OF KEYS**, 6.6L DURAMAX TURBODIESEL**, 60 DAY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY**, FRESH OIL & FILTER CHANGE**, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL**, HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANER**. 4WD Certification Program Details: This SILVERADO 3500 also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone 60-Day Unlimited Mileage Warranty. We will review the technician's vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experience. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CARFAX, and if you don't like it ... Bring it back! All of our new and used vehicles come with the Mike Maroone Preferred Owner Advantages listed below: - MARKET BASED PRICING - 3 DAY/150 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - FREE LOANERS FOR SERVICE GUESTS WHO SET AN ONLINE APPOINTMENT - 12 MONTH/12K MILE SERVICE/COLLISION GUARANTEE - 60 DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WARRANTY - MILITARY DEPLOYMENT BUYBACK GUARANTEE - FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone South today. We are just south of the Citadel Mall on the corner of Academy and Bijou. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/nh8xv
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33172F239775
Stock: OS239775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 3500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500
- 5(78%)
- 4(22%)
Related Chevrolet Silverado 3500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Manassas VA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Athens GA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Eugene OR
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Charlottesville VA
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Minneapolis MN
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Fontana CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Atlanta GA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Buffalo NY
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Vancouver WA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Corpus Christi TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2015 Riverside CA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2015 Clearwater FL
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015 Nashua NH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon