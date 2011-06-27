  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities, compliant ride quality.
  • Interior design is showing its age, low-quality interior materials, below-average build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Silverado still has the capacity to tackle just about any job, its newer competition manages a slight edge when it comes to refinement and maximum towing power.

2005 Highlights

This year all heavy-duty Silverados receive a redesigned hood and grille. On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

Most helpful consumer reviews

BAD DOG for pulling YEAH
Oldyel,08/06/2018
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M)
Stick to your guns with the dealers, they think these trucks are made of gold. These trucks are nice, but the market is full of them. Take your time and don't get pressured. Yeah they gotta eat too.
Engine warranty
mike,08/22/2010
This is a work truck and a daily driver. I tow a 7500 lb trailer 300-700 miles per week and it does the job. Mileage: 10 mpg w/ the trailer, 15-17 mpg w/out. Dealer performed all service Duramax diesel head gasket failed at 118k miles. Even after months of negotiations GM REFUSED to honor the Warranty! The repair cost $7500 out of pocket! I CANNOT recommend GM to anyone EVER again!
My Review of my 3500 Chevrolet
Andy Graves,05/18/2005
My 3500 is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. If I hadn't bought this vehicle then I would be out of a job. When I looked at the price on my truck, I thought I would never find the vehicle I wanted. When I finally found my truck I thought I was going to faint. The salesrepresentative I spoke with was very understanding about my money problems. He gave me a good deal.
Gutless Fuel Hog
Loyal Stutzman,08/25/2006
4.5 MPG loaded, 12 MPG empty! Duramax with Allison automatic transmision is a joke! Low power, worse fuel economy! This was by far the worst value for my money since I started buying vehicles in 1986! Will soon be selling this pile of junk for a more powerful, economical gas rig! I loved Chevy trucks until I bought this hunk of junk. You can't even start up an incline loaded without using low range 4X4! Forget quick take-off! Imagine 25 MPH uphill in the Rockies for miles and miles! Yes, I bought it brand new, had it dealer serviced right on schedule, all the updates they had, etc. and still no performance!
See all 17 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features & specs
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500 Crew Cab, Silverado 3500 Regular Cab, Silverado 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,300.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,266.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,408.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

