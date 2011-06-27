2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review
- Multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities, compliant ride quality.
- Interior design is showing its age, low-quality interior materials, below-average build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the Silverado still has the capacity to tackle just about any job, its newer competition manages a slight edge when it comes to refinement and maximum towing power.
2005 Highlights
This year all heavy-duty Silverados receive a redesigned hood and grille. On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Oldyel,08/06/2018
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M)
Stick to your guns with the dealers, they think these trucks are made of gold. These trucks are nice, but the market is full of them. Take your time and don't get pressured. Yeah they gotta eat too.
mike,08/22/2010
This is a work truck and a daily driver. I tow a 7500 lb trailer 300-700 miles per week and it does the job. Mileage: 10 mpg w/ the trailer, 15-17 mpg w/out. Dealer performed all service Duramax diesel head gasket failed at 118k miles. Even after months of negotiations GM REFUSED to honor the Warranty! The repair cost $7500 out of pocket! I CANNOT recommend GM to anyone EVER again!
Andy Graves,05/18/2005
My 3500 is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. If I hadn't bought this vehicle then I would be out of a job. When I looked at the price on my truck, I thought I would never find the vehicle I wanted. When I finally found my truck I thought I was going to faint. The salesrepresentative I spoke with was very understanding about my money problems. He gave me a good deal.
Loyal Stutzman,08/25/2006
4.5 MPG loaded, 12 MPG empty! Duramax with Allison automatic transmision is a joke! Low power, worse fuel economy! This was by far the worst value for my money since I started buying vehicles in 1986! Will soon be selling this pile of junk for a more powerful, economical gas rig! I loved Chevy trucks until I bought this hunk of junk. You can't even start up an incline loaded without using low range 4X4! Forget quick take-off! Imagine 25 MPH uphill in the Rockies for miles and miles! Yes, I bought it brand new, had it dealer serviced right on schedule, all the updates they had, etc. and still no performance!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
