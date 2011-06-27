2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Immense hauling and towing capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
- Neither side-impact nor side curtain airbags are available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size heavy-duty pickup segment.
Vehicle overview
It looks like Chevrolet finally got it. After years of hearing critics gripe about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, Chevy's designers have finally gotten a major clue. One of the results of this realization is the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.
The outgoing generation of the 1-ton Silverado 3500 (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles' heel in that truck was the low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Silverado's interior, especially in top LTZ trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.
Outside, the styling is more aggressive than before, with a larger grille and bulging fenders. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in Chevy's 1-ton pickup is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with a new, stronger frame, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.
With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup segment. We already favored last year's truck over the Ford F-350, so it stands to reason that the new Chevy will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to check out the Dodge Ram 3500, which has a new diesel powertrain this year and offers nearly equal towing and payload capacities.
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a full-size 1-ton pickup. There are three body styles available: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. All are fitted with a long bed and all but the 2WD standard cab can be had in either single- or dual-rear-wheel versions.
Regular cabs can be had in base Work Truck or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush LTZ form. The Work Truck trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel. The LT trim actually consists of two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Opting for the 2LT (in extended and crew cabs) gets you dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-of-the-line LTZ adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote.
Available options include XM satellite radio, power sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, an integrated trailer brake controller, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (which includes sliding tie-down hooks in the bed interior's front and sides).
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Standard on all Silverado 3500 trims is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque that comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque, is optional and comes matched to a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 3500 can haul up to 5,307 pounds and tow up to 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch). Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard on the 1-ton Chevy Silverado. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. An optional Safety Package includes power adjustable pedals and rear park assist.
Driving
Based on our experience with the new Silverado 1500, we expect the redesigned 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the diesel-fueled V8. On long trips, the 3500's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, making long trips all the more enjoyable.
Interior
The fit and finish of the new Silverado's cabin is vastly improved over the previous truck's interior. Exacting build quality as well as attractive materials and simple controls make it easy to get comfortable inside the big pickup. A one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. The luxurious Silverado 3500 LTZ features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents, giving this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.
