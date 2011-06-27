Vehicle overview

It looks like Chevrolet finally got it. After years of hearing critics gripe about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, Chevy's designers have finally gotten a major clue. One of the results of this realization is the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.

The outgoing generation of the 1-ton Silverado 3500 (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles' heel in that truck was the low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Silverado's interior, especially in top LTZ trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.

Outside, the styling is more aggressive than before, with a larger grille and bulging fenders. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in Chevy's 1-ton pickup is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with a new, stronger frame, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup segment. We already favored last year's truck over the Ford F-350, so it stands to reason that the new Chevy will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to check out the Dodge Ram 3500, which has a new diesel powertrain this year and offers nearly equal towing and payload capacities.