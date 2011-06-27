Vehicle overview

Short of something requiring a commercial truck driver's license, you'd be hard-pressed to find a rig that can handle as much as the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. And while it's true that the trucks in this category are all immensely capable, the Chevy Silverado manages to edge them out by the narrowest of margins.

On numbers alone, the Silverado 3500HD impresses. It can haul 7,222 pounds of payload and tow up to 23,100 pounds. Besides all-out tonnage, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD makes an impression with its handsome styling and agreeable interior. On top of this, it also provides a fairly smooth and quiet ride for long-haul trips. Drivers may also appreciate its steering, which is a bit more precise than the competition and also tracks straighter.

Again, it really is by the narrowest of margins that the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD takes the heavy-duty crown. So narrow, in fact, that brand allegiances will likely trump any of the Chevy's advantages. The good news is, whether you choose the Silverado, Ford F-350 or Ram 3500, there's no loser in the bunch.