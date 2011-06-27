Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Silverado, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and some of the most powerful drivetrains available anywhere. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet typically finishes a close second to Ford in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the almost identically equipped GMC Sierra.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Silverado 3500 continues that tradition by offering XM Satellite Radio, a worthwhile upgrade if you use your truck for long-distance trips. Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Between its potent Duramax diesel and strong gas V8s, the 3500 can tackle just about any hard-core towing and hauling duties you could throw at it. Combine this with modern styling on the outside and plenty of available features on the inside, and this Silverado presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck.

As capable as it is, however, the Silverado is starting to show its age while its competition has been slowly upgrading its offerings. Both Dodge and Ford offer powerful engine options, larger towing capacities, and interiors that are more refined. Needless to say, it's worth shopping around before settling on the one-ton Silverado.