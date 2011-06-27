  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities, compliant ride quality.
  • Interior design is showing its age, low-quality interior materials, below-average build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the one-ton Silverado still has the capacity to tackle just about any job, its newer competition has a slight edge when it comes to overall refinement and maximum towing power.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Silverado, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and some of the most powerful drivetrains available anywhere. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet typically finishes a close second to Ford in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the almost identically equipped GMC Sierra.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Silverado 3500 continues that tradition by offering XM Satellite Radio, a worthwhile upgrade if you use your truck for long-distance trips. Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Between its potent Duramax diesel and strong gas V8s, the 3500 can tackle just about any hard-core towing and hauling duties you could throw at it. Combine this with modern styling on the outside and plenty of available features on the inside, and this Silverado presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck.

As capable as it is, however, the Silverado is starting to show its age while its competition has been slowly upgrading its offerings. Both Dodge and Ford offer powerful engine options, larger towing capacities, and interiors that are more refined. Needless to say, it's worth shopping around before settling on the one-ton Silverado.

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 models

The 3500 is available in regular, extended- and crew-cab body styles with 8-foot boxes and either single or dual rear-wheel configurations. Single rear-wheel models come in 4WD only, while dual rear-wheel versions offer two-wheel drive on extended- and crew-cab models. Available trim levels include Work Truck, LS and LT1, LT2 and LT3. Work Trucks offer basics like 16-inch steel wheels, a vinyl 40/20/40 bench seat, dual-zone manual air conditioning and an AM/FM radio. LS models add chrome-finish wheels, grille and bumpers, cloth upholstery, cruise control and a CD player. The LT1 adds power windows and locks, and keyless entry. The LT2 includes a power driver seat and Bose audio. The LT3 includes leather seats and a CD changer.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Duramax diesel engine receives a host of power and refinement upgrades, as well as reduced emissions. The Allison automatic transmission is now a six-speed, and features a tap-shift range selection mode. The optional camper-style mirrors have been replaced by a folding and extending design with a built-in convex spotter glass. Trim levels and packaging have also been juggled.

Performance & mpg

The 3500's base engine is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough grunt under the hood for you, Chevrolet offers two more powerful options: an 8.1-liter V8 and a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8. The 8.l-liter engine boasts an impressive 330 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, while the updated-for-'06 diesel makes 360 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission for the 6.0-liter V8 is a five-speed manual with a heavy-duty four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 and Duramax diesel can be hooked up to either a six-speed manual or a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, a dual-wheel 3500 can pull a 12,000-pound load.

Safety

All Silverados feature standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes. In government crash tests, the Silverado earned a three-star rating (out of five) for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger. In frontal offset crash testing, the Silverado was given an overall rating of "Marginal" (second lowest).

Driving

The 3500HD is a dedicated work truck, so don't expect the plush ride of its lighter-duty siblings. Any of the three available engines provide swift acceleration and ample towing power, but the diesel is probably the best choice for those who tow heavy loads.

Interior

Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with an easy-to-use dual-zone climate control system and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, but build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. However, the cabins are roomy, and the front seats are comfortable on long trips. Standard rear doors on the extended cab make entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is a tow beast!
Jim,09/22/2006
Purchased this vehicle specifically to tow our ToyHauler ('07 Weekend Warrior 32 foot long travel trailer). Fully loaded it weighs about 11,000 lbs. We travel in the west, so mountain driving is the norm. I am pleased with the towing ability and ride comfort this vehicle affords. While deciding which vehicle to buy, I researched other brands and kept coming back to this one over and over again. It basically sold itself.
3500 Duramax CrewCab 4WD
T.D. Ball,07/29/2006
Without a doubt the best truck I have ever owned. The more I drive it, the better I like it. Fuel ecomony is 18-24 highway . In town is 16-18. High headwind, tall hills and foot to the floor bring mileage way down. Not lacking power for anything I do. Quiet, smooth and comfortable. Normal conversation at any highway speed is not a problem.
Duramax 360hp 650 torque stock
Rich,10/02/2006
If anything, better than my 2002 2500 hd 4door long bed. Pulls my Montana 5th wheel like a dream, and as a new vehicle not broken in, I got nearly 11mpg between Albany and Syracuse, NY, but down to 9 through the Catskills. Most comfortable seats ever (my other car is a Ford ambulance). It seems to be the quietest diesel out there. OnStar is great and hooks right in with Verizon with the family plan. OnStar safe and sound is great. Love the heated seats, and the dual zone AC is great. It means the wife and I are both comfortable. The DVD keeps the grand kids occupied. Multiple mode sound means I listen to my CD's, the kiddies can use wireless for the movie, and 2 headphones for others.
2006 Chevy 3500 Flatbed duramax diesel
charles2440,02/13/2011
I enjoy my Chevy 3500 diesel it has a 12ft dump bed, Has plenty of power, and accelerates like a gas engine, Will run as fast as you want, I get 12mpg in city and 16mpg on hwy@ 70mph
See all 9 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
More about the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500 Crew Cab, Silverado 3500 Regular Cab, Silverado 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

