Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    46,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    17,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,911

    $2,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    103,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    34,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    46,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,997

    $2,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    101,031 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $1,823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    99,171 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    117,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,495

    $1,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    58,107 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    56,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,195

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    70,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,082

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    13,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    $326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    19,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $20,999

    $1,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    73,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,152

    $1,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    58,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,991

    $1,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    67,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,999

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    36,410 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,500

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    33,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $19,588

    $460 Below Market
    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Transit Connect searches:

Great when you want a small minivan
Chris N.,09/29/2016
Wagon XLT w/Rear Liftgate SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
We bought this to replace our beloved Mazda MPV after 220k miles. The MPV was small, we wanted a similar sized minivan. We test drove about 20 minivans and similar hybrids, but when I got in this, I told my wife "this is it". The forward view is so wide it feels like driving a motor coach or bus. I love the open view and light. The little details like the notch mirrors are great... but needed as there is a bit of a blind spot on the passenger shoulder area. Overall it feels very open with high visibility. Storage space is great on the 3 row model. The fold flat seats take some getting used to, but offer a very flat large storage area. A bit smaller than our MPV, but large enough to haul most of the bigger stuff from the store like chairs and tvs. The worst downsides for me are 1. slow acceleration 2. AC takes forever to cool down 3. things will roll right out of the back unless you put the optional net in because there is no storage well 4. second row seats do not recline (oddly the third row does) 5. with the third row seats up there is very very little storage room behind those seats. 6. no volume controls on the left of the steering wheel which means I can't fully drive with only one hand there on the left 7. I always find the cruise control a little confusing. 8. microsoft sync system can be a bit buggy (i've had to power down the car a few times to get it to fully restart, it's done "scheduled maintenance" where it's updating lord knows what for 8 min and not working) 9. I don't like that you can't turn off the proximity alerts. Sometimes they get annoying; YES I KNOW I'M NEAR THE WALL AT THE DRIVE THROUGH. 10. the steering is a bit loose, it's not a car that you want to steer with your knee for even a second. That may sound like a lot of bad stuff, and those things ARE annoying, but overall, I still love the car. What it gets right, it really gets right. It's comfortable, flexible, and for the most part I love the controls and sound system. There are lots of little things like bag hooks and storage nooks that just make it a pleasure to use. My wife is short and I am tall, and it works for both of us quite well. Backup camera is amazing.
