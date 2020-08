Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick of Ada - Ada / Oklahoma

6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Locking Tailgate, Locking Tailgate (Retail), MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4WD Summit White Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC4K0CG6DF175733

Stock: JH1190

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020