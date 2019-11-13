Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 149,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government UseGreat Deal
$23,500$2,711 Below Market
Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick of Ada - Ada / Oklahoma
Experience the Difference at Seth Wadley Chevrolet of Ada, home of Engines and Oil changes for life, including Diesels!!! 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Locking Tailgate, Locking Tailgate (Retail), MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth. Ready to learn more about everything that we have to offer to our friends and family in Ada and surrounding area? Then go ahead and give us a call at (580) 559-2216 today to take the first step towards experiencing the difference at Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4WD Summit White Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CG6DF175733
Stock: JH1190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 105,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,475$2,772 Below Market
Mark Ream Motors - Alva / Oklahoma
BUTLER SPIKE BED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZCG6DF140677
Stock: T48001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- 47,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,800$2,091 Below Market
AutoLinx - Vallejo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C87DF105253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,995$1,668 Below Market
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C81DF214477
Stock: 23692A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 66,180 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$40,991$298 Below Market
Joe Machens Toyota - Columbia / Missouri
DUAL REAR WHEELS - DIESEL - LOW LOW MILES - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - Z71 OFFROAD PACKAGE - RARE TRUCKBlack 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4WD. Recent Arrival!Serving the Columbia area, Joe Machens Toyota, located at 1180 Vandiver Drive in Columbia, MO, is your premier retailer of new and used Toyota vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! www.joemachenstoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C83DF202515
Stock: T00903B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 71,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,900
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Deep Ruby with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, 2-3 YARD DUMP BODY. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Vinyl Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Automatic Locking Heavy-Duty Rear Differential, Dual rear wheels, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Bumpers: chrome, Power Take Off Engine Control Provisions, Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Cover, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Voltmeter, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Vinyl Seat Trim, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2-3 YARD DUMP BODY 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZC81DF169268
Stock: DD1914A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 13,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,887
Modesto Toyota - Modesto / California
Advertised prices are based on in stock vehicles and immediate delivery and are subject to prior sale with no deposits accepted. Prices plus Government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($80), any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Advertised prices exclude leases, sales to brokers, dealers, leasing companies, and employees. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level. Colors shown are the most accurate representations. Information provided is believed accurate, but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed with the dealer. Modesto Toyota is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this website you, the customer, acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E87DF111972
Stock: 8034P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 60,556 milesFair Deal
$24,900
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck, Victory Red, 4WD, 2D Standard Cab, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE IN, DUMP BODY, 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI OHV, 6-Speed Automatic, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim.We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (877) 880-1251 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine Ford of Lansing, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZCGXDF135370
Stock: 19F170A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 33,548 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,994
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
Victory Red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHV ***LOW MILES***, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, dark titanium Cloth.***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at 6341 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4CZCG6DF100077
Stock: 100077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- 13,376 miles
$31,855
Baldwin Cadillac - Poplar Bluff / Missouri
Equipment with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving the Chevrolet Silverado. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. The Chevrolet Silverado has satellite radio capabilities. Quickly unlock this model with keyless entry. This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. It has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This unit is rear wheel drive. The vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. The vehicle has dual wheels for expanded hauling options. This Chevrolet Silverado features cruise control for long trips. This Chevrolet Silverado has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Packages LAMPS: SMOKED AMBER ROOF MARKER. LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4CZCG7DF102484
Stock: 19121X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 151,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT DRW Heavy Duty 4WD Dually Crew Cab Pickup Truck w/ 6.6L V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel & Allison Trans Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Interesting features of this model are available 4-wheel drive, class-leading design, powerful engine lineup, wide variety of configurations, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C89DF138281
Stock: P138281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 110,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,995
Lewiston Auto - Lewiston / Minnesota
This Silverado 3500 Crew Cab LTZ Long Box Z71 is loaded with a 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison automatic, CD, Bose, Bluetooth, USB port, MP3 jack, power heated memory black leather, OnStar, fog lamps, remote keyless with remote start, rear park assist, back up camera, universal home remote, 18 inch aluminum wheels, spray in bed liner, trailer package with integrated trailer brake control, running boards, gooseneck hitch, rear defogger, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt and cruise. It comes with the Lewiston Auto 30 Day or 1,000 mile Limited Power Train Warranty for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C8XDF131636
Stock: 131636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 66,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,992
Britain Cadillac - Greenville / Texas
Graystone Metallic 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Leather. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31499 miles below market average! We are conveniently located to Greenville, Point, Leonard, Royce City, Quinlan, Sulphur Springs, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak, Bonham, Wolfe City, Cooper, Rockwall, Commerce, Terrell, Campbell, Cumby, Sherman, Denison, Whitewright, Celeste, Josephine, Blue Ridge, Farmersville, Nevada, Yantis, Winnsboro and Paris Texas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C8XDF165303
Stock: 11722A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 38,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**LTZ PLUS PACKAGE**4X4**6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL**DUALLY**FULLY LOADED**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**NO SURPRISES**Dually, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Navigation, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, NavTraffic, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear Wheelhouse Liner, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4D Crew Cab LTZ 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C87DF238157
Stock: 31177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 35,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,999
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. Tow Package, *Leather Seats! ***, *Heat Package! ***, Alloy Wheels, Convenience Package, Luxury Package, Remote Start, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Leather, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear Wheelhouse Liner, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. Odometer is 69295 miles below market average! 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Black LTZ CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4D Crew Cab Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C83DF104097
Stock: C22107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 245,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,887
Auffenberg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - O'Fallon / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Hassle free buying with the Auffenberg Honesty policy.Upfront no hassle pricing for everyone!! Come see over 800 preowned vehicles at the PREOWNED SUPERSTORE located at the St Clair Automall in O'fallon. Best selection, best prices, best service.Come see why BERG IS THE WORD!! LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, Best price in town!!, Silverado 3500HD Work Truck, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, dark titanium Cloth. Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselAt Auffenberg Pre-Owned Superstore we have over 600 vehicles for you to choose from staring at $4995. We're only minutes from anywhere in St. Louis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZC80DF212174
Stock: 88585E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 177,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$21,500
Firelands Chevrolet Buick Norwalk - Norwalk / Ohio
6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CG4DF159238
Stock: KZ305288B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 39,689 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,900
Country Chevrolet - Annandale / Minnesota
Hiniker Snow Plow Included!Line-X bed liner. Call us today to schedule a test drive! Visit Country Chevrolet online at www.countrychev.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 800-947-1250 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC3KZCG3DZ119943
Stock: 3393-Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD searches:
Related Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Ann Arbor MI
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt New Germany MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Clearwater FL
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Lexington KY
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier Brooklyn NY
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Fresno CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Aurora CO
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Garland TX
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018 Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2010 Lansing MI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser