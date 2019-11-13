Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

667 listings
Silverado 3500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    149,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
    Great Deal

    $23,500

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    105,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,475

    $2,772 Below Market
    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    47,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $43,800

    $2,091 Below Market
    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    81,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    $1,668 Below Market
    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    66,180 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $40,991

    $298 Below Market
    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    71,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,900

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    13,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,887

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    60,556 miles
    Fair Deal

    $24,900

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    33,548 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $21,994

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    13,376 miles

    $31,855

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    151,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    110,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,995

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    66,080 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,992

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    38,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,995

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    35,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,999

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    245,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,887

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    177,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,500

    Details
  2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    39,689 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,900

    Details

