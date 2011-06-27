Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,253
|$42,662
|$45,138
|Clean
|$38,958
|$41,283
|$43,653
|Average
|$36,367
|$38,525
|$40,683
|Rough
|$33,777
|$35,768
|$37,714
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,861
|$30,072
|$32,334
|Clean
|$26,965
|$29,100
|$31,270
|Average
|$25,171
|$27,156
|$29,143
|Rough
|$23,378
|$25,213
|$27,015
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,471
|$44,654
|$46,908
|Clean
|$41,104
|$43,211
|$45,365
|Average
|$38,371
|$40,325
|$42,279
|Rough
|$35,637
|$37,438
|$39,192
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,889
|$32,216
|$36,601
|Clean
|$26,992
|$31,175
|$35,397
|Average
|$25,197
|$29,092
|$32,989
|Rough
|$23,402
|$27,010
|$30,581
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,729
|$29,016
|$31,353
|Clean
|$25,869
|$28,078
|$30,321
|Average
|$24,148
|$26,203
|$28,258
|Rough
|$22,428
|$24,327
|$26,196
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,194
|$34,441
|$36,744
|Clean
|$31,158
|$33,328
|$35,536
|Average
|$29,086
|$31,102
|$33,118
|Rough
|$27,014
|$28,876
|$30,700
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,282
|$24,376
|$26,510
|Clean
|$21,565
|$23,588
|$25,638
|Average
|$20,131
|$22,012
|$23,894
|Rough
|$18,697
|$20,437
|$22,150
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,948
|$29,974
|$34,054
|Clean
|$25,113
|$29,005
|$32,934
|Average
|$23,443
|$27,068
|$30,693
|Rough
|$21,773
|$25,130
|$28,452
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,950
|$26,266
|$28,625
|Clean
|$23,179
|$25,417
|$27,683
|Average
|$21,638
|$23,719
|$25,800
|Rough
|$20,097
|$22,021
|$23,916
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,380
|$16,611
|$18,873
|Clean
|$13,917
|$16,074
|$18,252
|Average
|$12,992
|$15,000
|$17,010
|Rough
|$12,067
|$13,927
|$15,768
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,093
|$23,211
|$26,370
|Clean
|$19,447
|$22,460
|$25,503
|Average
|$18,154
|$20,960
|$23,767
|Rough
|$16,860
|$19,460
|$22,032
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,003
|$21,003
|$23,040
|Clean
|$18,391
|$20,325
|$22,282
|Average
|$17,169
|$18,967
|$20,767
|Rough
|$15,946
|$17,609
|$19,251
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,613
|$24,162
|$26,752
|Clean
|$20,918
|$23,381
|$25,872
|Average
|$19,527
|$21,819
|$24,112
|Rough
|$18,136
|$20,257
|$22,352
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,296
|$28,485
|$30,721
|Clean
|$25,450
|$27,565
|$29,711
|Average
|$23,758
|$25,724
|$27,689
|Rough
|$22,065
|$23,882
|$25,668
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,671
|$42,309
|$44,015
|Clean
|$39,362
|$40,942
|$42,567
|Average
|$36,744
|$38,207
|$39,671
|Rough
|$34,127
|$35,472
|$36,775
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,390
|$38,639
|$40,951
|Clean
|$35,219
|$37,390
|$39,604
|Average
|$32,877
|$34,893
|$36,910
|Rough
|$30,535
|$32,395
|$34,215
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,315
|$25,396
|$27,519
|Clean
|$22,565
|$24,575
|$26,614
|Average
|$21,065
|$22,933
|$24,803
|Rough
|$19,564
|$21,292
|$22,993
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,145
|$28,424
|$30,750
|Clean
|$25,304
|$27,505
|$29,738
|Average
|$23,621
|$25,668
|$27,715
|Rough
|$21,938
|$23,831
|$25,692
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,421
|$24,659
|$26,938
|Clean
|$21,699
|$23,862
|$26,052
|Average
|$20,256
|$22,268
|$24,280
|Rough
|$18,813
|$20,674
|$22,507
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,186
|$25,397
|$27,650
|Clean
|$22,440
|$24,576
|$26,741
|Average
|$20,948
|$22,934
|$24,921
|Rough
|$19,455
|$21,293
|$23,102
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,286
|$34,633
|$37,037
|Clean
|$31,247
|$33,514
|$35,819
|Average
|$29,169
|$31,275
|$33,382
|Rough
|$27,091
|$29,036
|$30,945
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,245
|$38,496
|$40,808
|Clean
|$35,079
|$37,252
|$39,466
|Average
|$32,746
|$34,764
|$36,781
|Rough
|$30,414
|$32,275
|$34,096
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,584
|$33,617
|$34,702
|Clean
|$31,535
|$32,531
|$33,560
|Average
|$29,438
|$30,358
|$31,277
|Rough
|$27,341
|$28,185
|$28,994
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,774
|$40,956
|$45,207
|Clean
|$35,590
|$39,632
|$43,720
|Average
|$33,224
|$36,985
|$40,745
|Rough
|$30,857
|$34,337
|$37,771
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,687
|$35,449
|$40,274
|Clean
|$29,700
|$34,303
|$38,949
|Average
|$27,725
|$32,012
|$36,299
|Rough
|$25,750
|$29,720
|$33,649
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,225
|$32,229
|$33,284
|Clean
|$30,220
|$31,187
|$32,189
|Average
|$28,210
|$29,104
|$29,999
|Rough
|$26,201
|$27,021
|$27,809
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,883
|$27,890
|$29,945
|Clean
|$25,050
|$26,989
|$28,960
|Average
|$23,384
|$25,186
|$26,990
|Rough
|$21,718
|$23,383
|$25,020
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,467
|$34,247
|$37,086
|Clean
|$30,454
|$33,140
|$35,866
|Average
|$28,429
|$30,927
|$33,426
|Rough
|$26,404
|$28,713
|$30,986
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,103
|$40,443
|$42,849
|Clean
|$36,877
|$39,136
|$41,440
|Average
|$34,425
|$36,522
|$38,620
|Rough
|$31,973
|$33,908
|$35,801
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,224
|$25,557
|$27,934
|Clean
|$22,476
|$24,731
|$27,015
|Average
|$20,982
|$23,079
|$25,177
|Rough
|$19,487
|$21,427
|$23,339
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,352
|$32,750
|$37,209
|Clean
|$27,439
|$31,692
|$35,985
|Average
|$25,615
|$29,575
|$33,537
|Rough
|$23,790
|$27,458
|$31,088
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,247
|$33,020
|$34,845
|Clean
|$30,242
|$31,953
|$33,699
|Average
|$28,231
|$29,819
|$31,406
|Rough
|$26,220
|$27,684
|$29,114