2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,253$42,662$45,138
Clean$38,958$41,283$43,653
Average$36,367$38,525$40,683
Rough$33,777$35,768$37,714
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,861$30,072$32,334
Clean$26,965$29,100$31,270
Average$25,171$27,156$29,143
Rough$23,378$25,213$27,015
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,471$44,654$46,908
Clean$41,104$43,211$45,365
Average$38,371$40,325$42,279
Rough$35,637$37,438$39,192
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,889$32,216$36,601
Clean$26,992$31,175$35,397
Average$25,197$29,092$32,989
Rough$23,402$27,010$30,581
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,729$29,016$31,353
Clean$25,869$28,078$30,321
Average$24,148$26,203$28,258
Rough$22,428$24,327$26,196
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,194$34,441$36,744
Clean$31,158$33,328$35,536
Average$29,086$31,102$33,118
Rough$27,014$28,876$30,700
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,282$24,376$26,510
Clean$21,565$23,588$25,638
Average$20,131$22,012$23,894
Rough$18,697$20,437$22,150
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,948$29,974$34,054
Clean$25,113$29,005$32,934
Average$23,443$27,068$30,693
Rough$21,773$25,130$28,452
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,950$26,266$28,625
Clean$23,179$25,417$27,683
Average$21,638$23,719$25,800
Rough$20,097$22,021$23,916
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,380$16,611$18,873
Clean$13,917$16,074$18,252
Average$12,992$15,000$17,010
Rough$12,067$13,927$15,768
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,093$23,211$26,370
Clean$19,447$22,460$25,503
Average$18,154$20,960$23,767
Rough$16,860$19,460$22,032
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,003$21,003$23,040
Clean$18,391$20,325$22,282
Average$17,169$18,967$20,767
Rough$15,946$17,609$19,251
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,613$24,162$26,752
Clean$20,918$23,381$25,872
Average$19,527$21,819$24,112
Rough$18,136$20,257$22,352
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,296$28,485$30,721
Clean$25,450$27,565$29,711
Average$23,758$25,724$27,689
Rough$22,065$23,882$25,668
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,671$42,309$44,015
Clean$39,362$40,942$42,567
Average$36,744$38,207$39,671
Rough$34,127$35,472$36,775
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,390$38,639$40,951
Clean$35,219$37,390$39,604
Average$32,877$34,893$36,910
Rough$30,535$32,395$34,215
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,315$25,396$27,519
Clean$22,565$24,575$26,614
Average$21,065$22,933$24,803
Rough$19,564$21,292$22,993
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,145$28,424$30,750
Clean$25,304$27,505$29,738
Average$23,621$25,668$27,715
Rough$21,938$23,831$25,692
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,421$24,659$26,938
Clean$21,699$23,862$26,052
Average$20,256$22,268$24,280
Rough$18,813$20,674$22,507
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,186$25,397$27,650
Clean$22,440$24,576$26,741
Average$20,948$22,934$24,921
Rough$19,455$21,293$23,102
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,286$34,633$37,037
Clean$31,247$33,514$35,819
Average$29,169$31,275$33,382
Rough$27,091$29,036$30,945
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,245$38,496$40,808
Clean$35,079$37,252$39,466
Average$32,746$34,764$36,781
Rough$30,414$32,275$34,096
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,584$33,617$34,702
Clean$31,535$32,531$33,560
Average$29,438$30,358$31,277
Rough$27,341$28,185$28,994
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,774$40,956$45,207
Clean$35,590$39,632$43,720
Average$33,224$36,985$40,745
Rough$30,857$34,337$37,771
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,687$35,449$40,274
Clean$29,700$34,303$38,949
Average$27,725$32,012$36,299
Rough$25,750$29,720$33,649
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,225$32,229$33,284
Clean$30,220$31,187$32,189
Average$28,210$29,104$29,999
Rough$26,201$27,021$27,809
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,883$27,890$29,945
Clean$25,050$26,989$28,960
Average$23,384$25,186$26,990
Rough$21,718$23,383$25,020
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,467$34,247$37,086
Clean$30,454$33,140$35,866
Average$28,429$30,927$33,426
Rough$26,404$28,713$30,986
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,103$40,443$42,849
Clean$36,877$39,136$41,440
Average$34,425$36,522$38,620
Rough$31,973$33,908$35,801
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,224$25,557$27,934
Clean$22,476$24,731$27,015
Average$20,982$23,079$25,177
Rough$19,487$21,427$23,339
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,352$32,750$37,209
Clean$27,439$31,692$35,985
Average$25,615$29,575$33,537
Rough$23,790$27,458$31,088
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,247$33,020$34,845
Clean$30,242$31,953$33,699
Average$28,231$29,819$31,406
Rough$26,220$27,684$29,114
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,391 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,325 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,391 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,325 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,391 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,325 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $15,946 to $23,040, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.