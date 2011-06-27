Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Tom G , 10/08/2016 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I actually have the 2016 2500hd Duramax LTZ (not one of the choices) and with about 30K miles. I drive some dusty roads and like having a camper shell to normally keep things dry and clean, but the bed has so many holes designed in for weight reduction that dust comes into the bed in buckets. My previous 2006 chevy 1500 had a solid bed and I could sleep in the bed with out a dust mask, not this truck. They have left big gaps around the tailgate that water and dirt comes and I have tried to add gaskets to seal up gaps but nothing really works. The truck drives ok but the recommended tire pressure at 75psi rear has the back end dancing on every bump when not loaded. I lower the tire pressure when not hauling, and it helps, but the tire pressure sensor goes off. The seats are much stiffer that my 06 due to the heat/cooling function but I rarely use that function. Lots of AC, DC, USB connections which are handy and, except for the almost useless Navigation system, most of the electronics features are good. The lane departure feature is nice as is the backup camera. The body is just not that well built if one uses the truck for other than a city commuter. After a couple years of use the previous comments are still relevant plus: I don't like the DEF alert that doesn't indicate the fluid level it only says "OK" until its NOT then you run the risk of decreased speed until the DEF tank is filled. If you are away from services (like in the middle of Nevada or Canada) you can get stuck with speed limitations till the DEF is refilled. Also, I had an occasion where a wire from a sensor came loose and touched the manifold causing the computer to decrease engine output putting me in a dangerous situation on a mountain highway with an engine that didn't have the power to pull a hill. had to have the truck towed 50 miles for a 5 minute repair. The On-Star feature was helpful getting me towed but makes one wonder what problems are laying in wait and how the computer will limit the truck's function. After 2 years all the above is still sadly in place. I only have 25000 miles as this is a pleasure vehicle for me but on recent 2000mi trip towing my toy hauler around the western states I again had DEF warnings while in the middle of Nevada, very concerning. Also I got 9MPG towing mostly on freeways, not very impressive. I still hate that everything I put in the bed under my camper shell gets dusty. Once again the lack of a DEF dip stick or any way to know the fluid level until its too late, caught me again out in the sticks while touring in the back country telling me I had 230 miles till reduced speed. GM offered a $150 update for the nav system but they didn't suggest that it would make the system useable (which it isn't) it was just a updated map package. One complaint I have is that I can't navigate to a town. The system keeps asking for a POI or address or a previous location, often I just want to go to Redding or Ashland and system is no help. I'm not paying to upgrade the maps when I can just use Google maps on my phone for free.