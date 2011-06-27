Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
they don't build em like they use to
I actually have the 2016 2500hd Duramax LTZ (not one of the choices) and with about 30K miles. I drive some dusty roads and like having a camper shell to normally keep things dry and clean, but the bed has so many holes designed in for weight reduction that dust comes into the bed in buckets. My previous 2006 chevy 1500 had a solid bed and I could sleep in the bed with out a dust mask, not this truck. They have left big gaps around the tailgate that water and dirt comes and I have tried to add gaskets to seal up gaps but nothing really works. The truck drives ok but the recommended tire pressure at 75psi rear has the back end dancing on every bump when not loaded. I lower the tire pressure when not hauling, and it helps, but the tire pressure sensor goes off. The seats are much stiffer that my 06 due to the heat/cooling function but I rarely use that function. Lots of AC, DC, USB connections which are handy and, except for the almost useless Navigation system, most of the electronics features are good. The lane departure feature is nice as is the backup camera. The body is just not that well built if one uses the truck for other than a city commuter. After a couple years of use the previous comments are still relevant plus: I don't like the DEF alert that doesn't indicate the fluid level it only says "OK" until its NOT then you run the risk of decreased speed until the DEF tank is filled. If you are away from services (like in the middle of Nevada or Canada) you can get stuck with speed limitations till the DEF is refilled. Also, I had an occasion where a wire from a sensor came loose and touched the manifold causing the computer to decrease engine output putting me in a dangerous situation on a mountain highway with an engine that didn't have the power to pull a hill. had to have the truck towed 50 miles for a 5 minute repair. The On-Star feature was helpful getting me towed but makes one wonder what problems are laying in wait and how the computer will limit the truck's function. After 2 years all the above is still sadly in place. I only have 25000 miles as this is a pleasure vehicle for me but on recent 2000mi trip towing my toy hauler around the western states I again had DEF warnings while in the middle of Nevada, very concerning. Also I got 9MPG towing mostly on freeways, not very impressive. I still hate that everything I put in the bed under my camper shell gets dusty. Once again the lack of a DEF dip stick or any way to know the fluid level until its too late, caught me again out in the sticks while touring in the back country telling me I had 230 miles till reduced speed. GM offered a $150 update for the nav system but they didn't suggest that it would make the system useable (which it isn't) it was just a updated map package. One complaint I have is that I can't navigate to a town. The system keeps asking for a POI or address or a previous location, often I just want to go to Redding or Ashland and system is no help. I'm not paying to upgrade the maps when I can just use Google maps on my phone for free.
Been a great truck so far
Even for a work Truck I keep finding great features. Truck runs and rides great. Tows great. (Not going to cry about warranty like somepeople) fwiw only the duramax comes with 100k power train warranty. Truck looks great, runs great. Only negative is it seems to shift a lot. 6-speed over my old 4 speed maybe. Edit: 3 years into it 40k on the odo. Still working like the day I bought it. I tow regularly with it and it satisfies all my needs in a truck.
Awesome Truck
Traded in my 2014 LTZ z71 for big brother for reasons: Safety, fuel savings on highway, awesome pulling power, build quality, ergonomics, and great fun driving it. In addition to all these attributes I love buying the last model year cause you know you've gotten everything working properly after it's been out multiple years. I'll be interested in the newer one once everyone else has been used as Guinea pigs working out the glitches of the newer ram air version lol. Overall, this is a high quality badass truck!
The trucks been back to the dealership for times,
It has a grinding noise in the front end. I've called Jim four times they don't want to help me finish the deal or four times all I want is somebody to fix it and I can't seem to get GM to fix it they tell me to roll my window up and turn the radio up
GIVE ME A LADDER AND RAISE THE DRIVER OPENING
This is my 5th Silverado in 20 years. I have arthritis especially in my neck it is increasingly difficult for me to get into the drivers seat because the door opening is tight for me. My wife on the other hand is only 5'4" so she has to climb into the passenger seat.She is getting the hang of using the double step nerf bar we added . This 2016 is about 5 inches higher off the ground than my 2008 was. On the other hand the handling and fuel efficiency blows the 2008 away. So the trade off was worth the inconvenience of climbing in and out of the cab.
