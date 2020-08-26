Used 2015 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
- 127,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,259$1,829 Below Market
- 48,694 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,985$2,524 Below Market
- 47,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,710
- 72,615 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,894 Below Market
- 110,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$2,037 Below Market
- 112,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$2,151 Below Market
- 92,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950$2,046 Below Market
- 56,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988$2,159 Below Market
- 100,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,499$1,930 Below Market
- 93,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$2,236 Below Market
- 63,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900$1,754 Below Market
- 100,469 miles
$14,970$1,576 Below Market
- 87,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,495$1,671 Below Market
- 96,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,250$1,087 Below Market
- 68,919 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
- 51,543 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,750
- 31,590 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 64,821 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$17,980$1,537 Below Market
Ed Fry,10/03/2015
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Note: I rarely give something 5 stars. For me, 4 is high praise and I quibble about the three choices of poor, OK and great. If I didn't rate something 'great', it's because it was less but certainly more than just OK. That said, I've owned this car for 7 months. I've had to adjust to it rather than the vehicle adjusting to me. But taking the Outback on its own terms, this is what I'd say to prospective buyers: It's been a very competent car. Road handling in all weather, except wind, has been excellent. Because of it's 8.5" ground clearance which is great for loading and unloading, entering and exiting, it can be a handful on windy highways. And while it's notable, it's minor. Electric steering is responsive, making navigating city streets and parking lots easy. Turning radius is excellent. Braking is good. Acceleration is modest in the 4 cyl. Beware. It's fine around town. On the highway, and with people and luggage, it's another story. But once you learn it and adapt, it is fine. Gas mileage started soft but has gotten better and averages around 26, city and town. Highway averages 31 which I think is outstanding for a 'station wagon-y' vehicle with roof rack and 4wd. It's a joy to buy regular gas. Cabin is comfortable, attractive and uncluttered. We like it. Leather seats are quite comfortable on short or long trips. Rear seats have plenty of room. The seat backs adjust, a big comfort plus. And folding the seats down, a 60/40 split, is a breeze - from inside the car or from the tailgate. The tailgate on our car can auto open. It is a bit fussy, a love/hate feature on the car. Visibility is very good. Backup camera is essential and works very well in handling tight spaces. I give it a solid A. Cross traffic warning is a good option. Blind spot detection is OK but the side mirror warning light, no sound signal, is weak, especially in daylight. That's a big negative. Gauges are OK. Lighting is bright and distinct. Time and temp are tiny. Bizarre. Lots of radio and music options. We have iPhones. They work beautifully and are very easy to connect. The technology is definitely better than ever. That said, not all tech is the same. While the interface works, the voice prompt is clumsy with rigid prompts and responses. I find that disappointing but I can easily get over it. The sound/phone system works seamlessly and the sound quality of phone calls to and from the car is quite good. That's basic to the tech and important that it works as well as it does. The touch screen is large, easy to navigate and easy to read, even in bright sunlight. Remote start is really handy in winter but it takes some practice making it work from the key fob. The suspension was VERY stiff when we first got it. It was on the verge of being a deal breaker. I've seen that comment from others, too. But it has softened. It is firm and comfortable and not at all rigid. Road noise is quite modest. Heating and cooling work well, front and rear. Front and back wipers are solid. Best option: dimming side mirrors. I did not get adaptive cruise control and emergency stop. I'm sorry I didn't. I rode in an Outback with that option and thought it was outstanding. Oddity: no heated steering wheel which I miss a lot! Another oddity and major mistake: doors do not self lock above a certain speed. If you don't remember to do it yourself, your doors remain unlocked while you drive. Even our 2003 Passat had self-locking doors. It never occurred to me that Suburu would sell a car without them. Lastly, the most important aspect of any car is its safety - all the things about a car you don't see or care about until you absolutely need them. We were recently rear-ended on a highway while going 50 MPH. The pickup was doing 65. My young son was in the back seat. That could have been a very bad accident. The car performed flawlessly, stayed on center and steered to a perfect stop. Another car could have lost control, hit other cars to the side and caused a deadly pile up. The back is badly bashed in, of course. But despite the damage, all rear lights on the car still worked. Even the back up camera still worked! My appreciation and trust of this car took a big leap. This is not an exciting vehicle to drive. It drives you. If you can adjust to that, this is, as my son says, a "beast" of a car, in the best sense of the word. I like "Ranger". UPDATE: the original tires, Bridgestone Duelers, were very poor. 29,000 and done. Shocking. Advice: on a new Outback, sell them immediately and buy real tires. Shame on Subaru for marring an otherwise solid desi UPDATE 12/18: My appreciation has grown. Added a value star. Reliable car - comfortable, safe, good in all conditions. We've since bought a Lexus, too. In terms of equipment and design, it stands up well, even surpasses the Lexus in some areas. No mechanical failures. UPDATE 6/20: same as 12/18. Love this car.
