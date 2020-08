Used 2015 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio

RECENTLY BROKEN-IN SUBARU OUTBACK! * AWD OF COURSE * ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAXED AND DRIVEN -- BUT STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT * KEY OPTION IS THE MOONROOF AND POWER REAR GATE PKG THAT FEATURES A FACTORY MOONROOF, POWER REAR LIFTGATE W/ AUTO CLOSE AND HEIGHT MEMORY AND AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW COMPASS MIRROR W/ HOMELINK * INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM CAN STREAM IT ALL, FEATURES LARGE BACKUP CAM, OFFERS HD RADIO, SIRIUS XM, AHA INFOTAINMENT APP AND EVEN A CD PLAYER * 10-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT * REAR COLLISION WARNING * 17-IN ALLOYS AND MUCH MORE! * 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Venetian Red Pearl 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish Wheels, Aha Infotainment, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror w/Homelink, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Moonroof Package & Power Rear Gate, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof Package, Power Rr Gate w/ Automatic Close & Height Memory, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo HD Radio w/Single Disc CD, Rear-Vision Camera, Vehicle Information Display. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BSADC4F3363692

Stock: 20R367A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020