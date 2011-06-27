Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,114
|$14,575
|$17,040
|Clean
|$9,371
|$13,496
|$15,760
|Average
|$7,886
|$11,340
|$13,200
|Rough
|$6,401
|$9,183
|$10,639
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,559
|$12,038
|$13,964
|Clean
|$7,931
|$11,147
|$12,915
|Average
|$6,674
|$9,366
|$10,817
|Rough
|$5,417
|$7,585
|$8,719
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,047
|$7,271
|$8,502
|Clean
|$4,676
|$6,733
|$7,863
|Average
|$3,935
|$5,657
|$6,586
|Rough
|$3,194
|$4,581
|$5,308
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,738
|$18,194
|$20,668
|Clean
|$12,730
|$16,848
|$19,116
|Average
|$10,713
|$14,156
|$16,010
|Rough
|$8,695
|$11,464
|$12,905
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,273
|$13,336
|$15,040
|Clean
|$9,519
|$12,350
|$13,910
|Average
|$8,010
|$10,376
|$11,651
|Rough
|$6,502
|$8,403
|$9,391
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,147
|$12,559
|$14,451
|Clean
|$8,475
|$11,630
|$13,366
|Average
|$7,132
|$9,772
|$11,194
|Rough
|$5,789
|$7,913
|$9,023
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,746
|$14,153
|$16,047
|Clean
|$9,957
|$13,106
|$14,841
|Average
|$8,379
|$11,012
|$12,430
|Rough
|$6,801
|$8,918
|$10,019
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,662
|$10,881
|$12,661
|Clean
|$7,100
|$10,076
|$11,710
|Average
|$5,975
|$8,466
|$9,807
|Rough
|$4,850
|$6,856
|$7,905
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,070
|$12,679
|$14,677
|Clean
|$8,404
|$11,741
|$13,574
|Average
|$7,072
|$9,865
|$11,369
|Rough
|$5,741
|$7,989
|$9,164
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,054
|$14,488
|$16,939
|Clean
|$9,315
|$13,416
|$15,666
|Average
|$7,839
|$11,272
|$13,121
|Rough
|$6,363
|$9,129
|$10,576
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,169
|$11,608
|$13,512
|Clean
|$7,569
|$10,749
|$12,497
|Average
|$6,370
|$9,032
|$10,467
|Rough
|$5,170
|$7,314
|$8,436
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,265
|$14,793
|$17,296
|Clean
|$9,512
|$13,698
|$15,997
|Average
|$8,005
|$11,510
|$13,398
|Rough
|$6,497
|$9,321
|$10,799
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,466
|$10,759
|$12,580
|Clean
|$6,918
|$9,963
|$11,635
|Average
|$5,822
|$8,371
|$9,745
|Rough
|$4,725
|$6,779
|$7,854
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,992
|$15,150
|$17,454
|Clean
|$10,185
|$14,029
|$16,143
|Average
|$8,571
|$11,788
|$13,520
|Rough
|$6,957
|$9,546
|$10,898
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,599
|$15,274
|$17,859
|Clean
|$9,821
|$14,144
|$16,517
|Average
|$8,265
|$11,884
|$13,834
|Rough
|$6,708
|$9,624
|$11,150
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,226
|$16,178
|$18,916
|Clean
|$10,402
|$14,982
|$17,495
|Average
|$8,754
|$12,588
|$14,652
|Rough
|$7,106
|$10,194
|$11,810
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,666
|$14,745
|$17,004
|Clean
|$9,883
|$13,654
|$15,727
|Average
|$8,317
|$11,472
|$13,172
|Rough
|$6,751
|$9,291
|$10,617
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,820
|$14,151
|$16,545
|Clean
|$9,099
|$13,104
|$15,302
|Average
|$7,657
|$11,010
|$12,816
|Rough
|$6,215
|$8,916
|$10,330
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,134
|$12,641
|$14,585
|Clean
|$8,463
|$11,706
|$13,489
|Average
|$7,122
|$9,835
|$11,298
|Rough
|$5,781
|$7,965
|$9,106
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,763
|$11,122
|$12,980
|Clean
|$7,193
|$10,299
|$12,005
|Average
|$6,053
|$8,653
|$10,054
|Rough
|$4,914
|$7,008
|$8,104
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,063
|$13,435
|$15,308
|Clean
|$9,324
|$12,441
|$14,158
|Average
|$7,847
|$10,453
|$11,858
|Rough
|$6,369
|$8,465
|$9,558
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,400
|$11,681
|$13,497
|Clean
|$7,784
|$10,817
|$12,483
|Average
|$6,550
|$9,088
|$10,455
|Rough
|$5,317
|$7,360
|$8,427
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,029
|$11,387
|$13,245
|Clean
|$7,440
|$10,545
|$12,250
|Average
|$6,261
|$8,860
|$10,260
|Rough
|$5,082
|$7,175
|$8,270
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,480
|$12,032
|$13,998
|Clean
|$7,857
|$11,142
|$12,946
|Average
|$6,612
|$9,361
|$10,843
|Rough
|$5,367
|$7,581
|$8,740
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,631
|$10,950
|$12,787
|Clean
|$7,071
|$10,140
|$11,826
|Average
|$5,950
|$8,520
|$9,905
|Rough
|$4,830
|$6,900
|$7,984
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,848
|$14,764
|$16,935
|Clean
|$10,052
|$13,672
|$15,663
|Average
|$8,459
|$11,487
|$13,118
|Rough
|$6,866
|$9,303
|$10,574
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,273
|$13,363
|$15,623
|Clean
|$8,592
|$12,374
|$14,450
|Average
|$7,231
|$10,397
|$12,102
|Rough
|$5,869
|$8,420
|$9,755
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,046
|$11,718
|$13,206
|Clean
|$8,382
|$10,851
|$12,214
|Average
|$7,053
|$9,117
|$10,230
|Rough
|$5,725
|$7,383
|$8,246
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,747
|$15,803
|$17,512
|Clean
|$11,811
|$14,634
|$16,196
|Average
|$9,940
|$12,296
|$13,565
|Rough
|$8,068
|$9,957
|$10,934
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,326
|$19,554
|$22,453
|Clean
|$13,274
|$18,108
|$20,766
|Average
|$11,171
|$15,214
|$17,392
|Rough
|$9,067
|$12,321
|$14,019
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,727
|$15,079
|$17,488
|Clean
|$9,939
|$13,963
|$16,174
|Average
|$8,364
|$11,732
|$13,546
|Rough
|$6,789
|$9,501
|$10,919
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,613
|$18,567
|$21,313
|Clean
|$12,614
|$17,193
|$19,712
|Average
|$10,615
|$14,446
|$16,509
|Rough
|$8,616
|$11,699
|$13,307
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,352
|$14,057
|$16,111
|Clean
|$9,592
|$13,017
|$14,900
|Average
|$8,072
|$10,937
|$12,480
|Rough
|$6,552
|$8,857
|$10,059
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,248
|$10,453
|$12,226
|Clean
|$6,716
|$9,680
|$11,307
|Average
|$5,652
|$8,133
|$9,470
|Rough
|$4,587
|$6,586
|$7,633
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,135
|$8,741
|$10,182
|Clean
|$5,685
|$8,094
|$9,417
|Average
|$4,784
|$6,801
|$7,887
|Rough
|$3,883
|$5,508
|$6,357
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,175
|$12,903
|$14,966
|Clean
|$8,501
|$11,949
|$13,842
|Average
|$7,154
|$10,039
|$11,593
|Rough
|$5,807
|$8,130
|$9,345