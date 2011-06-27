  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,114$14,575$17,040
Clean$9,371$13,496$15,760
Average$7,886$11,340$13,200
Rough$6,401$9,183$10,639
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,559$12,038$13,964
Clean$7,931$11,147$12,915
Average$6,674$9,366$10,817
Rough$5,417$7,585$8,719
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,047$7,271$8,502
Clean$4,676$6,733$7,863
Average$3,935$5,657$6,586
Rough$3,194$4,581$5,308
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,738$18,194$20,668
Clean$12,730$16,848$19,116
Average$10,713$14,156$16,010
Rough$8,695$11,464$12,905
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,273$13,336$15,040
Clean$9,519$12,350$13,910
Average$8,010$10,376$11,651
Rough$6,502$8,403$9,391
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,147$12,559$14,451
Clean$8,475$11,630$13,366
Average$7,132$9,772$11,194
Rough$5,789$7,913$9,023
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,746$14,153$16,047
Clean$9,957$13,106$14,841
Average$8,379$11,012$12,430
Rough$6,801$8,918$10,019
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,662$10,881$12,661
Clean$7,100$10,076$11,710
Average$5,975$8,466$9,807
Rough$4,850$6,856$7,905
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,070$12,679$14,677
Clean$8,404$11,741$13,574
Average$7,072$9,865$11,369
Rough$5,741$7,989$9,164
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,054$14,488$16,939
Clean$9,315$13,416$15,666
Average$7,839$11,272$13,121
Rough$6,363$9,129$10,576
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,169$11,608$13,512
Clean$7,569$10,749$12,497
Average$6,370$9,032$10,467
Rough$5,170$7,314$8,436
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,265$14,793$17,296
Clean$9,512$13,698$15,997
Average$8,005$11,510$13,398
Rough$6,497$9,321$10,799
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,466$10,759$12,580
Clean$6,918$9,963$11,635
Average$5,822$8,371$9,745
Rough$4,725$6,779$7,854
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,992$15,150$17,454
Clean$10,185$14,029$16,143
Average$8,571$11,788$13,520
Rough$6,957$9,546$10,898
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,599$15,274$17,859
Clean$9,821$14,144$16,517
Average$8,265$11,884$13,834
Rough$6,708$9,624$11,150
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,226$16,178$18,916
Clean$10,402$14,982$17,495
Average$8,754$12,588$14,652
Rough$7,106$10,194$11,810
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,666$14,745$17,004
Clean$9,883$13,654$15,727
Average$8,317$11,472$13,172
Rough$6,751$9,291$10,617
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,820$14,151$16,545
Clean$9,099$13,104$15,302
Average$7,657$11,010$12,816
Rough$6,215$8,916$10,330
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,134$12,641$14,585
Clean$8,463$11,706$13,489
Average$7,122$9,835$11,298
Rough$5,781$7,965$9,106
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,763$11,122$12,980
Clean$7,193$10,299$12,005
Average$6,053$8,653$10,054
Rough$4,914$7,008$8,104
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,063$13,435$15,308
Clean$9,324$12,441$14,158
Average$7,847$10,453$11,858
Rough$6,369$8,465$9,558
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,400$11,681$13,497
Clean$7,784$10,817$12,483
Average$6,550$9,088$10,455
Rough$5,317$7,360$8,427
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,029$11,387$13,245
Clean$7,440$10,545$12,250
Average$6,261$8,860$10,260
Rough$5,082$7,175$8,270
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,480$12,032$13,998
Clean$7,857$11,142$12,946
Average$6,612$9,361$10,843
Rough$5,367$7,581$8,740
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,631$10,950$12,787
Clean$7,071$10,140$11,826
Average$5,950$8,520$9,905
Rough$4,830$6,900$7,984
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,848$14,764$16,935
Clean$10,052$13,672$15,663
Average$8,459$11,487$13,118
Rough$6,866$9,303$10,574
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,273$13,363$15,623
Clean$8,592$12,374$14,450
Average$7,231$10,397$12,102
Rough$5,869$8,420$9,755
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,046$11,718$13,206
Clean$8,382$10,851$12,214
Average$7,053$9,117$10,230
Rough$5,725$7,383$8,246
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,747$15,803$17,512
Clean$11,811$14,634$16,196
Average$9,940$12,296$13,565
Rough$8,068$9,957$10,934
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,326$19,554$22,453
Clean$13,274$18,108$20,766
Average$11,171$15,214$17,392
Rough$9,067$12,321$14,019
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,727$15,079$17,488
Clean$9,939$13,963$16,174
Average$8,364$11,732$13,546
Rough$6,789$9,501$10,919
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,613$18,567$21,313
Clean$12,614$17,193$19,712
Average$10,615$14,446$16,509
Rough$8,616$11,699$13,307
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,352$14,057$16,111
Clean$9,592$13,017$14,900
Average$8,072$10,937$12,480
Rough$6,552$8,857$10,059
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,248$10,453$12,226
Clean$6,716$9,680$11,307
Average$5,652$8,133$9,470
Rough$4,587$6,586$7,633
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,135$8,741$10,182
Clean$5,685$8,094$9,417
Average$4,784$6,801$7,887
Rough$3,883$5,508$6,357
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,175$12,903$14,966
Clean$8,501$11,949$13,842
Average$7,154$10,039$11,593
Rough$5,807$8,130$9,345
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,569 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,749 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,569 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,749 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,569 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,749 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $5,170 to $13,512, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.