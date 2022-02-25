What is the M3?

The current G80 generation BMW M3 sedan was introduced for the 2021 model year, and it was faster and more powerful than ever, but it also arrived with polarizing front-end styling. Some have compared the M3's oversized kidney grilles to a beaver's teeth or Ponda Baba from the Star Wars catina scene. Whether you love or hate the front styling, there's no denying that the current M3 is supremely fast and capable. The only knock on the M3 from our editors is a lack of steering feel on the road, which is important for a high-performance vehicle like this.

In 2022, BMW offered all-wheel drive on the top-of-the-line Competition trim, which was a first for the M3. We don't expect any radical changes for 2023, but there are some reports that an M3 CS variant will be arriving. For those who are unfamiliar, the CS M models are lighter, stiffer and more powerful versions of the vehicles they're based on. The weight savings are achieved through the use of more carbon-fiber body parts and a reduction in sound insulation. If the 2022 BMW M5 CS model is any indication, the M3 CS will come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. We don't know how much power the M3 CS will have, but it should be safe to assume that it will have more than the 503 horsepower in the current Competition model.

The BMW M3 competes with heavy German hitters such as the Audi RS 5 Sportback, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and the Italian-styled Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.