Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA for Sale Near Me

Yaris iA trim, FROST exterior and MID BLUE BLACK interior. CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $14,991!, PRICED TO MOVE $4,200 below Kelley Blue Book! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. Toyota Yaris iA with FROST exterior and MID BLUE BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "The iA benefits from Mazda's design approach that results in a fun-to-drive nature, excellent fuel economy and stylish, high-quality interior design. Yet, since it's sold by Toyota, the iA comes standard with plenty of features. ". EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $14,991. This Yaris iA is priced $4,200 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: By taking a page from Kia themselves, Lithia Kia of Anchorage challenges many consumers' perspective of exactly what is the quintessential car-buying experience. When you visit Lithia Kia of Anchorage for complete car specs or to take a test drive, you'll find we deliver an extensive product lineup, deft service and auto repair, and perhaps most importantly - a one-of-a-kind mix of professionalism and approachability. Stop by and see us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 32 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MYDLBYV8JY329512

Stock: 9312A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-13-2020