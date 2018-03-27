Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA for Sale Near Me
- 28,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,999$3,289 Below Market
- 16,077 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,968 Below Market
- 42,531 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,721$3,363 Below Market
- 47,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,991$3,787 Below Market
- 48,209 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,723 Below Market
- 16,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,959$1,459 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Yaris iA30,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,000$1,382 Below Market
- 48,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,095$4,450 Below Market
- 2,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990$2,194 Below Market
- 30,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,492
- 77,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,500$1,312 Below Market
- 27,818 miles
$12,498$1,266 Below Market
- 43,981 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,191
- 33,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,878$1,332 Below Market
- 23,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,950$1,068 Below Market
- 21,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$872 Below Market
- 20,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,999$1,121 Below Market
- 20,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,998$1,076 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris iA
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Yaris iA
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.49 Reviews
Report abuse
Larry Camura,03/27/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda.
