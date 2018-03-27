Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA for Sale Near Me

267 listings
Yaris iA Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    28,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $3,289 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    16,077 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $1,968 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    42,531 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,721

    $3,363 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    47,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,991

    $3,787 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    48,209 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,723 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    16,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,959

    $1,459 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Silver
    certified

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    30,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,000

    $1,382 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    48,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,095

    $4,450 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    2,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,990

    $2,194 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    30,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,492

  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    77,020 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $1,312 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    27,818 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,498

    $1,266 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    43,981 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,191

  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    33,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,878

    $1,332 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    23,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,950

    $1,068 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    21,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $872 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    20,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,999

    $1,121 Below Market
  • 2018 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Yaris iA

    20,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,998

    $1,076 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris iA

Overall Consumer Rating
4.49 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 2
    (11%)
By far the cheapest "Luxury" car you can buy!
Larry Camura,03/27/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda.
