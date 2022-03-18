What is the RDX?

The 2023 Acura RDX is a small luxury crossover SUV. Acura's vehicles have always represented a sort of middle ground between mainstream and luxury vehicles, offering a more premium feel than their Honda counterparts but not as high-brow as something from Mercedes-Benz. That's still true today, though the third-generation RDX is one of Acura's best models yet. Last year brought a midcycle refresh, so we don't expect any significant updates for 2023. The refresh included revised exterior styling, new in-car tech and driver aids, a quieter cabin, and adaptive suspension.

There's a lot to like with the RDX, though it doesn't shine in one particular area and is a bit behind the pack in others. All RDXs are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged engine is fairly potent but provides disappointing fuel economy. It's the only available powertrain, too — most of its rivals offer more choice in the form of an upgrade engine with more power or a hybrid option — and is offered with either front or all-wheel drive. The interior is one of the nicest we've seen from any Acura. Still, we're not in love with Acura's in-car tech, namely the touchpad infotainment interface.

The RDX also offers good value compared to other small luxury SUVs, even when loaded up with options. It lacks the refinement you'll find in the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class or BMW X3, but it doesn't command the same price as those models either. You can get similar features and tech for less money too. There are plenty of non-luxury SUVs around this price point, with strong options including the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mazda CX-9 and Kia Telluride. While not as premium, all start for less than the RDX and offer a similar mix of features. Several are available with third rows.