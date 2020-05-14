2021 INFINITI QX80 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/14/2020

The Infiniti QX80 is a three-row luxury SUV that rides on a truck-like frame for strength and toughness. It is spacious inside, has an updated infotainment system and handles well for such a large vehicle. The sole powertrain is a powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine (400 horsepower, 413 lb-ft of torque) matched with a seven-speed automatic transmission that provides a capable 8,500 pounds of maximum towing capacity.

The QX80 is large and in charge. But compared to some competitors, it lacks refinement, especially when it comes to interior materials and fuel economy. The 2020 infotainment revision introduced a dual-screen setup that comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which is a big step up from the previous model. But its screen is still a relatively low-resolution.

It is unlikely the 2021 QX80 will improve much upon the current model. Given that Infiniti's attention appears turned toward revamping its crossover lineup, the QX80 may continue unchanged for some time.