Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

Love it, but try to find a parking spot.
Jennifer, 12/18/2005
I love my 2006 Chevy Express! My only complaint is that I can hardly ever find a parking spot for it. It's very long, and seems much wider than my other cars have ever been. (Suburbans)
2006 Chevy Express
a66cuda, 03/20/2007
We bought the van due to the fact that we out grew our Grand Caravan, and we love the fact that we can tow anything that we want. I have only owned it three months, and I love the room, and power it has.
