Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

I love my 2006 Chevy Express! My only complaint is that I can hardly ever find a parking spot for it. It's very long, and seems much wider than my other cars have ever been. (Suburbans)

a66cuda , 03/20/2007

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought the van due to the fact that we out grew our Grand Caravan, and we love the fact that we can tow anything that we want. I have only owned it three months, and I love the room, and power it has.