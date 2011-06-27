Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$2,766
|$3,358
|Clean
|$1,617
|$2,602
|$3,152
|Average
|$1,414
|$2,274
|$2,739
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,947
|$2,326
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,442
|$2,965
|Clean
|$1,428
|$2,298
|$2,783
|Average
|$1,249
|$2,008
|$2,418
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,718
|$2,053
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,219
|$3,599
|$3,834
|Clean
|$3,029
|$3,386
|$3,598
|Average
|$2,649
|$2,959
|$3,126
|Rough
|$2,270
|$2,533
|$2,655
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,789
|$4,037
|$4,747
|Clean
|$2,624
|$3,798
|$4,455
|Average
|$2,296
|$3,319
|$3,871
|Rough
|$1,967
|$2,841
|$3,287
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,922
|$3,978
|$4,583
|Clean
|$2,750
|$3,742
|$4,301
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,271
|$3,738
|Rough
|$2,061
|$2,799
|$3,174