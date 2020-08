Used 2018 Chevrolet City Express for Sale Near Me

Ken Wilson Ford - Canton / North Carolina

* GREAT DEAL AT $16,980 ** ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * Check out this 2018 Chevrolet City Express Cargo LT * * 2018 ** Chevrolet * * City Express Cargo * This Designer White 2018 Chevrolet City Express Cargo LT might be just the cargo van for you. Complete with a stunning white exterior and a medium pewter interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet City Express LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N63M0ZN3JK691113

Stock: W1404B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020