  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Escalade
5(8%)4(15%)3(30%)2(32%)1(15%)
2.7
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale
List Price Range
$35,995 - $49,987
Used Escalade for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Drop it like its hot....(the car value)

Mike, 01/12/2018
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Bought the 2015i Escalade ("i" indicates the new version with the new logo badge) for about 86k new. Looked to check the value of the vehicle and its around 50k in immaculate condition; first issue: truck does not hold its value. During my time, the Escalade has had its share of issues, to which the dealership was more than happy to resolve since it was under warranty. However, some of the issues out of the gate were fairly major. For example, my transmission was changed 1 year into the purchase (never got a full explanation on this one), airbags needed to be serviced, CUE system has been changed twice due to malfunctions like rebooting during use and turning bright green at times, and many, many small issues here and there. Unfortunately, these repairs were not lemon-able because they were all different, but on the upside I did get a try a wide variety of Cadillac cars through their loaner program. Other small issues like cabin noise and vibrations were similar to what I experienced in my Chevy Tahoe, except the Tahoe was around 40k and not exactly a premium vehicle. My recommendation, the Escalade struggles to compete with similarly priced SUVs; you are better off looking elsewhere or buying used.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

WORST CAR WE'VE EVER OWNED!

Clark Stahl, 06/20/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

We owned a 2007 Escalade which was a fantastic vehicle. The time had come for something new so we naturally opted for a brand new Escalade Platinum SUV. Very long story short, the car began having issues almost immediately and has been back to the dealership more than a dozen times. We've had over two dozen separate issues. The dealership has done their best but the factory refuses to take the car back, even though many of the issues continue. Can't wait until the lease is up. We will NEVER own another Cadillac.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

BEST CAR BUT...................

Jack Kennedy, 01/24/2016
4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

The Cadillac Escalade is stylish, fast, comfortable, safe, and it has a nice grumble from the 6.2L V8. But there is a MASSIVE FLAW. It's the CUE system. The CUE system is the worst infotainment system ever. Sometimes it won't even come on when you start the car! It can take up to 6 blocks for it to turn on. The response is slow, voice commands can be frustrating and it glitches a lot. I also don't like the sliding things to turn the volume up or turn the AC on. I like knobs. The headlights can be a little too bright and people think your high beams are on. Also the turn signals on the mirrors can be blinding at night. But the tail lights are INCREDIBLE. It lights up the whole street!! The gas mileage is great for an SUV like this. The DVD player in the rear is great too. I love the power fold down seats. Mountain driving is one of the best places to drive it. It flies up the hills and I love the hill decent braking. Overall I expected more when paying $93000 for this beast. When I Kelley Blue Booked it, it said it was worth $70000 and it only has 8300 miles on it. The Escalade is the perfect family hauler, it is safe, cool, and I don't think there is anything on the road like it. We have had four Escalades and they all are great. The reason we keep buying them is because it saved my brothers life in a car accident and the vehicle was totaled. It took one for the team. So if you were looking at a big burly safe SUV, the Escalade is a great choice.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

perfect for all purpose travel

richard graham, 02/15/2017
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

taking 4 adults and two car seated kids to the beach, this is a perfect ride.....towing my boat to the lake when it has water....4X4 in the Colorado River Desert......interstate travel, especially in the snow, this is the safest ride.......going to the opera, this vehicle is the classiest car in the parking garage......so cool

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Stay away from this vehicle

Melissa S., 09/29/2016
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

We have owned our vehicle since August 2015. We have had problems since the first day. Bad airbags, steering wheel had to be replaced 3 times, steering column replaced, torque converter replaced, front camera replaced. The MAIN issue is still not fixed after many many many trips to Service. There is a rough idle at any stop. The engine idle is so rough that the RPM's bar is moving up and down while the car is stopped. At times it feels like the car is going to shut off. Cadillac is not accepting responsibility and is saying this is NORMAL. So...if you like a rough idle in a $100,000 Luxury vehicle go ahead and buy this SUV. Otherwise, I would suggest you go down the road and find a different luxury vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalades for sale

Related Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles