Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews
Drop it like its hot....(the car value)
Bought the 2015i Escalade ("i" indicates the new version with the new logo badge) for about 86k new. Looked to check the value of the vehicle and its around 50k in immaculate condition; first issue: truck does not hold its value. During my time, the Escalade has had its share of issues, to which the dealership was more than happy to resolve since it was under warranty. However, some of the issues out of the gate were fairly major. For example, my transmission was changed 1 year into the purchase (never got a full explanation on this one), airbags needed to be serviced, CUE system has been changed twice due to malfunctions like rebooting during use and turning bright green at times, and many, many small issues here and there. Unfortunately, these repairs were not lemon-able because they were all different, but on the upside I did get a try a wide variety of Cadillac cars through their loaner program. Other small issues like cabin noise and vibrations were similar to what I experienced in my Chevy Tahoe, except the Tahoe was around 40k and not exactly a premium vehicle. My recommendation, the Escalade struggles to compete with similarly priced SUVs; you are better off looking elsewhere or buying used.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WORST CAR WE'VE EVER OWNED!
We owned a 2007 Escalade which was a fantastic vehicle. The time had come for something new so we naturally opted for a brand new Escalade Platinum SUV. Very long story short, the car began having issues almost immediately and has been back to the dealership more than a dozen times. We've had over two dozen separate issues. The dealership has done their best but the factory refuses to take the car back, even though many of the issues continue. Can't wait until the lease is up. We will NEVER own another Cadillac.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BEST CAR BUT...................
The Cadillac Escalade is stylish, fast, comfortable, safe, and it has a nice grumble from the 6.2L V8. But there is a MASSIVE FLAW. It's the CUE system. The CUE system is the worst infotainment system ever. Sometimes it won't even come on when you start the car! It can take up to 6 blocks for it to turn on. The response is slow, voice commands can be frustrating and it glitches a lot. I also don't like the sliding things to turn the volume up or turn the AC on. I like knobs. The headlights can be a little too bright and people think your high beams are on. Also the turn signals on the mirrors can be blinding at night. But the tail lights are INCREDIBLE. It lights up the whole street!! The gas mileage is great for an SUV like this. The DVD player in the rear is great too. I love the power fold down seats. Mountain driving is one of the best places to drive it. It flies up the hills and I love the hill decent braking. Overall I expected more when paying $93000 for this beast. When I Kelley Blue Booked it, it said it was worth $70000 and it only has 8300 miles on it. The Escalade is the perfect family hauler, it is safe, cool, and I don't think there is anything on the road like it. We have had four Escalades and they all are great. The reason we keep buying them is because it saved my brothers life in a car accident and the vehicle was totaled. It took one for the team. So if you were looking at a big burly safe SUV, the Escalade is a great choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
perfect for all purpose travel
taking 4 adults and two car seated kids to the beach, this is a perfect ride.....towing my boat to the lake when it has water....4X4 in the Colorado River Desert......interstate travel, especially in the snow, this is the safest ride.......going to the opera, this vehicle is the classiest car in the parking garage......so cool
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Stay away from this vehicle
We have owned our vehicle since August 2015. We have had problems since the first day. Bad airbags, steering wheel had to be replaced 3 times, steering column replaced, torque converter replaced, front camera replaced. The MAIN issue is still not fixed after many many many trips to Service. There is a rough idle at any stop. The engine idle is so rough that the RPM's bar is moving up and down while the car is stopped. At times it feels like the car is going to shut off. Cadillac is not accepting responsibility and is saying this is NORMAL. So...if you like a rough idle in a $100,000 Luxury vehicle go ahead and buy this SUV. Otherwise, I would suggest you go down the road and find a different luxury vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade
Related Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade