Estimated values
2006 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,103
|$5,323
|$5,997
|Clean
|$3,813
|$4,943
|$5,563
|Average
|$3,234
|$4,182
|$4,693
|Rough
|$2,655
|$3,421
|$3,824
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,090
|$5,471
|$6,231
|Clean
|$3,801
|$5,080
|$5,779
|Average
|$3,224
|$4,298
|$4,876
|Rough
|$2,646
|$3,516
|$3,974