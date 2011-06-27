Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews
2ND Time Around!
Had a 2002 Escalade and found a great deal on new 2006 AWD that had been on the lot. Some minor changes such as XM stereo, navigation, phone from the 2002. Rides a little smoother. All in all another great SUV. Have averaged 18.5 MPG on freeway a liitle better than the 2002 which was 17.5. No one mistakes this Cadillac SUV for just another SUV.
2nd Time Around!
I consider myself a 'car guy' and have an '02 540i black on black manual 6 speed. I love cars and research them in my spare time!?! I reluctantly leased an '04 Escalade ESV when the Chevy Suburban salesman tried to rob me! Unhappy at the time, but momma wanted it so 4 years later, we loved the truck so much we decided to buy it off lease and were heartbroken when GMC wouldn't negotiate. We looked at the Lexus and the Denali among others. Just today we bought an '06 Escalade and couldn't be happier! The others didn't have the ride, the comfort, reliability or the look! we feel like we're home again!
Big and Brawny
The professional reviews talk about the Esacalade's dated interior, but I think they miss the point. The interior works: it's practical, comfortable, and high quality. It may not match the latest BMW or Audi, but that's part of it's thugish charm. I test drove a few SUV's, but most were ruled out by the lack of 7-8 seats, the poor customer service of the dealer, or looks. In the end, the only two contenders were Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade. I was surprised by the Lade's driving, quality, engine performance, ride, handling, and finally, all those practical touches: from the walk-thru center seats to the Onstar cell phone. I love it - highly recommended!
Not a Bad Ride
The 2006 Cadillac Escalade is a nice ride. It has an exceptional sound system and lots of bells and whistles. Unfortunately it requires premium fuel, ouch! But the gas milage isn't that bad. I drove nearly 180 highway miles on a 1/2 tank, mostly at 60 mph.
I Love my "truck"!
This car makes me feel like I am in the safest and one of the most attractive vehicles on the road. It's turning radius is amazing, considering its size. I have only owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles before this and have been pleaseanty surprized with this car. I could not find an Mercedes that I liked better than this SUV. I drive both long highway distances and short commutes with equal ease. I plan on owning my Escalade for 10 years and expect it to last well beyond that.
