Vehicle overview

When the original Escalade was introduced in 1999, the Cadillac faithful were a little nervous. The idea of a truck bearing the Cadillac wreath and crest just didn't seem like it had much promise. And then there was the vehicle itself, an underpowered, overclad behemoth that used heavy doses of leather and wood trim to conceal the fact that underneath it was nothing more than a slightly reworked Chevrolet Tahoe. But to everyone's surprise, the Escalade sold well. The public's insatiable thirst for SUVs overcame the original vehicle's initial mediocrity to make it one of the best-selling models in Cadillac's lineup.

After skipping the 2001 model year, the Escalade returned in 2002 with an all-new look and significantly revised underpinnings. The results were nothing short of a home run as the Escalade became one of the most popular full-size luxury sport-utilities on the market. Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power made it popular with high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives alike.

Looking to benefit further from consumer demand, Cadillac also brought out the Escalade EXT in 2002. Essentially a standard Escalade from the rear doors forward, the EXT utilizes all the same suspension and powertrain components as the standard model. But like its cousin, the Chevrolet Avalanche, the EXT adds an extendable utility bed that gives it a half-truck/half-sport-ute character that makes it stand alone in the realm of luxury vehicles. The idea of such a utilitarian Cadillac might seem a little strange, but it's the automotive equivalent of getting your cake and eating it, too. The EXT's powerful V8 delivers excellent performance while the luxurious interior pampers passengers with amenities galore. Add in the utility of having a pickup bed when you need it and the EXT suddenly doesn't seem so outrageous.