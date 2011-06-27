  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engine, solid handling for its size, innovative packaging offers excellent utility, features galore.
  • Poor fuel mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, steep price tag.
List Price
$10,923
Used Escalade EXT for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's gaudy, expensive and sucks gas like a '70s Eldorado. Still, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and a plush interior make the 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT a luxury SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.

Vehicle overview

When the original Escalade was introduced in 1999, the Cadillac faithful were a little nervous. The idea of a truck bearing the Cadillac wreath and crest just didn't seem like it had much promise. And then there was the vehicle itself, an underpowered, overclad behemoth that used heavy doses of leather and wood trim to conceal the fact that underneath it was nothing more than a slightly reworked Chevrolet Tahoe. But to everyone's surprise, the Escalade sold well. The public's insatiable thirst for SUVs overcame the original vehicle's initial mediocrity to make it one of the best-selling models in Cadillac's lineup.

After skipping the 2001 model year, the Escalade returned in 2002 with an all-new look and significantly revised underpinnings. The results were nothing short of a home run as the Escalade became one of the most popular full-size luxury sport-utilities on the market. Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power made it popular with high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives alike.

Looking to benefit further from consumer demand, Cadillac also brought out the Escalade EXT in 2002. Essentially a standard Escalade from the rear doors forward, the EXT utilizes all the same suspension and powertrain components as the standard model. But like its cousin, the Chevrolet Avalanche, the EXT adds an extendable utility bed that gives it a half-truck/half-sport-ute character that makes it stand alone in the realm of luxury vehicles. The idea of such a utilitarian Cadillac might seem a little strange, but it's the automotive equivalent of getting your cake and eating it, too. The EXT's powerful V8 delivers excellent performance while the luxurious interior pampers passengers with amenities galore. Add in the utility of having a pickup bed when you need it and the EXT suddenly doesn't seem so outrageous.

2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT models

In keeping with its premium image, the Cadillac Escalade EXT comes in only one trim level. The standard feature list is extensive, including everything from electronic stability control to a thundering Bose audio system. Both leather-upholstered front seats are heated and offer 10-way power adjustment. Additional standard equipment includes XM Satellite Radio, a towing package and a tire-pressure monitoring system. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a touchscreen DVD-based navigation system and chrome wheels are available options.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Cadillac Escalade EXT receives a power-operated tonneau cover and a sliding load floor for the bed.

Performance & mpg

Unlike the standard Escalade that offers a choice of two- or all-wheel drive, the EXT comes in AWD only. The only available engine is the high-output 6.0-liter V8 that boasts 345 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission takes care of the shifting. As you might expect, the powerful V8 moves the big sport-ute with little hesitation, but those looking for a quiet, refined power plant might find it a little raucous at higher rpm. The transmission downshifts quickly and rarely fails to provide crisp, clean upshifts under acceleration. The EXT's maximum towing capacity is 7,300 pounds.

Safety

All Escalade EXT models come standard with a stability control system as well as four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side airbags for the driver and front passenger and the OnStar communications system. A standard tire-pressure monitoring system alerts drivers of abnormally low pressures that could result in a blowout. Other key safety items include high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights and rear parking sensors. In frontal-impact tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Escalade EXT earned three out of five stars for driver protection and four stars for front-passenger protection.

Driving

Despite its bulky size, the 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT is a competent handler. Body roll is kept well under control, and the continuous adjustments made by the standard Road Sensing Suspension maintain an excellent balance between ride quality and road feel. The steering can feel a bit detached on the highway, but it lightens up nicely during low-speed maneuvers.

Interior

Like the standard Escalade, the EXT features an extensive array of luxury amenities. Soft leather covers nearly every inch of the cabin, while wood accents grace the steering wheel, dashboard and door panels. Of course, the EXT's most unique feature is the convertible Midgate, a removable partition between the rear seats and the utility bed that allows you to extend the bed from a bit over 5 feet to a full 8 feet with just a few latches. It's a snap to use, and it gives the EXT a level of utility that no other luxury sport-ute can match. The bed also features a power-operated tonneau cover and a moveable load floor that can slide over the open tailgate, aiding the loading process. When you're not using the extra bed length, this Cadillac SUV can seat four or five passengers in comfort.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My New Escalade EXT
MochaJewl,01/03/2006
I traded my 2000 Lexus RX 300 for an '06 Escalade EXT. Although I considered staying with the Lexus family, I felt that the RX 330 and GX 470 SUV's were way too small and did not offer enough features for the asking price. In the Escalade EXT, I get a bigger, sturdier vehicle, with the same luxuries (if not more), and it's so much fun to drive.
Elegant But Not Afraid To Work!
grutzius,05/21/2006
I travel long distances, and often have to haul heavy loads. My EXT can work hard, and feel as though I'm carrying nothing! Clean her up and she is ready for valet parking at Neiman's, or the best of five star restuarants. I just love my EXT.
Our pretty Escalade
Rulya Lucsok ,07/21/2019
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
We sold our Mustang & got a fully loaded Escalade, red exterior, beige interior, sunroof & sound system. It's in very good condition & pretty low mileage. I have a deformed spine & need a comfortable car. It's great for my back, so comfortable & the ride is soooo smooth. We love the power of it & it's great for going in the Rocky mountains to camp, fish & hunt. It is a gas guzzler but everything else is so awesome we don't mind paying for gas. If you want a great luxury vehicle that does cost too much, the 2006 Escalade Ext is the car to get.
Great truck
ALAN,02/12/2010
I bought yj his truck to replace my avalanche, it is great,use it on my ranch for everything, much more power than the avalanche, have had no problems with it.Bought it certified with 36,000 miles and really enjoy driving it, and it looks great.
See all 5 reviews of the 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT Overview

The Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT is offered in the following submodels: Escalade EXT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base is priced between $10,923 and$10,923 with odometer readings between 150567 and150567 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Escalade EXTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,923 and mileage as low as 150567 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Can't find a used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade EXT for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,346.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade EXT for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,699.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,454.

