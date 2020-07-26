Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Escalade EXT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    77,257 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    107,486 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    57,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,995

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    108,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    23,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,987

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    108,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,900

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    88,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in White
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    74,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,500

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    77,107 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    79,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    69,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    134,088 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,989

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    76,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,495

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    74,844 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    79,574 miles

    $17,997

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    149,233 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,550

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,899

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT

Write a review
brakes 2012 Escalade EXT
gam7,09/03/2014
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Recently purchase a 2012 Escalade EXT. Only had 690 miles. Thought I was getting the cream of SUV's. Find the car lacking in several areas based on the purchase price. However what I consider to be a major issue is the brakes. The EXT is a 6,00 pound truck. The brakes are way to small to stop the EXT in a panic stop. GMC should be ashamed to put that truck on the road with the brakes it has. Have had two near crashes. I'm 77 years old and have never experienced a near rear end collision before. When compared to a Chrysler product the EXT in the area of brakes gets a solid "D" ! Would be interested in other Escalade owners experiences. Gary... I have since installed new rotors and pads, a SUPERCHARGER, and cold air intake. The performance is amazing for a 6,000 pound truck. Unless I really get into it the milage has improved. and the engine really likes the supercharger. Still needs better brakes ! Sept. 3,2017 Still driving the 2012 supercharged Escalade EXT. No issues. Really like the performance for a 6,000 lb truck.
