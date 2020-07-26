Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me
40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 77,257 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,000
- 107,486 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,950
- 57,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995$2,922 Below Market
- 108,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995$2,320 Below Market
- 23,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,987
- 108,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900$1,117 Below Market
- 88,198 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
- 74,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,500
- 77,107 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900
- 79,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900
- 69,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
- 134,088 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,989
- 76,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
- 74,844 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988
- 79,574 miles
$17,997
- 127,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 149,233 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,550$1,030 Below Market
- 127,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,899$1,553 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade EXT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
gam7,09/03/2014
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Recently purchase a 2012 Escalade EXT. Only had 690 miles. Thought I was getting the cream of SUV's. Find the car lacking in several areas based on the purchase price. However what I consider to be a major issue is the brakes. The EXT is a 6,00 pound truck. The brakes are way to small to stop the EXT in a panic stop. GMC should be ashamed to put that truck on the road with the brakes it has. Have had two near crashes. I'm 77 years old and have never experienced a near rear end collision before. When compared to a Chrysler product the EXT in the area of brakes gets a solid "D" ! Would be interested in other Escalade owners experiences. Gary... I have since installed new rotors and pads, a SUPERCHARGER, and cold air intake. The performance is amazing for a 6,000 pound truck. Unless I really get into it the milage has improved. and the engine really likes the supercharger. Still needs better brakes ! Sept. 3,2017 Still driving the 2012 supercharged Escalade EXT. No issues. Really like the performance for a 6,000 lb truck.
Related Cadillac Escalade EXT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Greenville NC
- Used Cadillac XT4 Chesapeake VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Springfield IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Irvine CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT4 Asheville NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac STS Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2017 Orange CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon