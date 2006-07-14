Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 133,090 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,885
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, AWD, Black Raven, Pewter Leather, Deluxe Overhead Console, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Power Tilt-Sliding Electric Sunroof w/Express-Open. Clean CARFAX. AWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output 4D Sport Utility 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT BaseThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Moon Roof DVD Leather Alloy Wheels Running Boards Bose AudioAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK62N54G199182
Stock: 11355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 185,359 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,448
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac Escalade EXT . Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Cadillac Escalade EXT. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Cadillac Escalade EXT. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac Escalade EXT. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade EXT .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK63N33G314777
Stock: 3G314777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 92,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,987
Volkswagen of Panama City - Panama City / Florida
6.0L V8, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, 14 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REMOTE KEYLESS DOOR LOCKS, TILT MIRRORS, HEATED MIRRORS, How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK62N55G177443
Stock: 5G177443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 190,954 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT 4dr 4dr AWD features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Shale Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT 6.0L V8 AWD with auto trans in White Diamond/Grey Leather! Clean southern truck!! Loaded with *parking sensors *rear dvd entertainment *tow hitch *BOSE *adjustable foot pedal *heated seats *steering wheel controls *dual climate control *cruise control *cd player *sunroof *rear audio control and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, Cargo Area Cover, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Pickup Truck Bed Liner, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Running Boards, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Subwoofer, Telematics System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hitch Receiver Bedliner, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK62N85G232807
Stock: PMC2333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 249,825 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
Heritage Automotive Center - Lawrenceburg / Tennessee
White Diamond 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT 4-Speed Automatic HD AWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK63N43G253827
Stock: S802B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- 109,707 miles
$10,307
Parks Chevrolet Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, MOONROOF / SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, CONTACTLESS PURCHASE !!!, DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE !!!, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, AWD, Red E, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/XM Satellite Radio, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Red E 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT AWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output CALL US TODAY AT 804-521-5300. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK62NX5G147158
Stock: 692679PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 131,269 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,900$2,196 Below Market
Prostrollo Motor Sales - Huron / South Dakota
We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Call 800-766-6411 today to schedule your test drive! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI Black Raven Tow Package, Local Trade, 18' x 8' 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation/XM Satellite, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, XM Satellite Radio. Serviced and Inspected by our award winning service department!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62807G239137
Stock: A266B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 144,894 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,500$1,159 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Touch screen stereo, Power Sunroof, Leather, Heated and Ventilated front seats, Climate control, Backup Camera, Power front seats with driver-side memory, Bose Audio System, All Wheel Drive, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62867G298953
Stock: 7G298953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 140,530 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,991$828 Below Market
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62807G300020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,508 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
REAR DVD ** MOON - ROOF ** NAVIGATION ** BOSE SOUND ** GREAT VALUE ** DRIVES GREAT ** FREE SIRIUS XM FOR 3 MONTHS ** FREE CAR FAX REPORT ** GREAT VALUE ** At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62857G177525
Stock: INV1515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,290
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
Get lots for your money with this 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT. This Escalade EXT offers you 56839 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. You may be pleasantly surprised by the many features of this Escalade EXT such as: side steps,heated seats,power seats,moon roof,rear view camera,power windows,power locks,blue tooth,mp3 audio input,leather seats and all wheel drive We never lose a deal on price! Ready to hop into a stylish and long-lasting ride? It won’t last long, so hurry in!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62847G232966
Stock: 20 0012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 128,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,995
GLOBE MOTORS - Spokane / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62857G168016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,978
Tampa Bay Auto Network - Tampa / Florida
- Highlighted Features - NAVIGATION - INFORMATION - CLIMATE - BACK-UP CAMERA - SUNROOF - HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS - ADJUSTABLE FOOT PEDALS - TOW - BED LINER - HARD TONNEAU - CARFAX CERTIFIED - NO DISAPPOINTMENTS - 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT AWD - Black Raven over Ebony Leather Interior - Driven 7,270 Miles Per Year - Matching 305/30/26 Tires with 90-95% Tread - Non-Smoker - Florida Car - Heated Steering Wheel - Memory Seats - Surround Sound Audio System - 6-Disc CD Changer - AM/FM - Satellite Radio Capable - On Star Capable - Universal Garage Door Opener - Dual-Zone Climate Control - Luggage Rack with Cross Bars - Running Boards - Remote Auto-Start - Accessories Included - 2 Factory Keys, 2 Factory Keyless-Entry Remotes, Carpeted Floor Mats, Owner's Manual -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62897G229996
Stock: C0110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 111,624 miles
$14,995
Select Auto Group - Grand Rapids / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62877G248174
Stock: 248174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 223,335 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Baraboo / Wisconsin
CD Player, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, AWD / 4WD / 4X4, MP3, 18' x 8' 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 18' x 8' 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio. CARFAX One-Owner. JUST GET MORE AT THE DON LARSON SUPERCENTER! Please call today to schedule your test drive on this ... 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI Black Raven
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62827G192256
Stock: 0464A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 155,209 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,741
All American Motors - Tacoma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62817G243844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,233 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,550$1,030 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: Escalade EXT trim. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals. OPTION PACKAGES: includes (U3R) audio system with navigation, (UVC) Rearview camera system, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (KB6) heated and cooled seats, (KA9) heated steering wheel, (P56) 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels and (CF5) power sunroof, IN-DASH DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console, sound compression, CD-R and CD-R/W capability, LED backlighting display, MP3 capable, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [565.4 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/XM STEREO with CD/DVD/MP3 player and full-featured touch screen DVD-integrated navigation, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), Digital Signal Processing, voice recognition microphone, Points of Interest and 2 slots, top slot for DVD map disc only, bottom slot for 6-disc CD changer that plays DVD audio/video, CD audio/video and MP3's, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD). Cadillac Escalade EXT with BLACK RAVEN exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62858G209858
Stock: 201625B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 127,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,899$1,553 Below Market
Dependable Used Cars - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK628X8G201755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade EXT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT
- 5(92%)
- 4(6%)
- 3(2%)
Related Cadillac Escalade EXT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac STS Santa Ana CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Santa Ana CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Miami Beach FL
- Used Cadillac ELR Irving TX
- Used Cadillac XT6 Plano TX
- Used Cadillac DTS Kansas City KS
- Used Cadillac XTS Seattle WA
- Used Cadillac CTS Savannah GA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT Katy TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CT6 2017 Bloomington IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2016 Seattle WA
- Used Cadillac XTS 2017 Long Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon