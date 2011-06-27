Vehicle overview

Introduced for 2002 and completely revamped for 2007, the Cadillac Escalade EXT is a vehicle that doesn't conform to any convenient categorization. Is it a crew-cab pickup with a luxury SUV's cabin, or is it a luxury SUV with a pickup bed in place of an enclosed cargo area? Either way, this Caddy has proven to be as popular with image-seekers as it is with those who actually use its impressive capabilities.

Like its cousin the Chevy Avalanche, the Escalade EXT features a special extendable utility bed that gives it a half-truck/half-sport-ute character. And, being a Cadillac, it has upgrades in all the important areas such as performance, luxury and style. The brash grille, imposing headlight treatment and liberal splashes of chrome affirm the Escalade EXT's social standing, and a handsome new interior design provides the kind of cabin ambience expected in a high-dollar SUV.

The 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT has an all-new, fully boxed frame for more refined ride and handling dynamics than before, and the adoption of rack and pinion steering (which replaces the old recirculating-ball setup) provides a 4-foot-smaller turning circle. Of course, this is still a large, heavy vehicle but a new 403-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission means there's always plenty of thrust on tap.

Currently, the only vehicle that might be considered competition for the Escalade EXT is Lincoln's Mark LT, which is little more than a glitzy version of a Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup. With the Cadillac's advantages in performance, versatility and curb appeal, the Escalade EXT is essentially in a class of its own.