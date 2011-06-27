  1. Home
2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 power, flexible Midgate-based cargo area, serene highway ride, handsome cabin, excellent ergonomics, comfortable seats.
  • Large size makes it unwieldy in tight spots, blind spots to the rear quarters, some low-grade plastic cabin trim.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Brash all-American styling, a 403-horsepower V8, a luxurious cabin and versatile cargo capacity make the 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT the choice for those who love to live large.

Vehicle overview

Introduced for 2002 and completely revamped for 2007, the Cadillac Escalade EXT is a vehicle that doesn't conform to any convenient categorization. Is it a crew-cab pickup with a luxury SUV's cabin, or is it a luxury SUV with a pickup bed in place of an enclosed cargo area? Either way, this Caddy has proven to be as popular with image-seekers as it is with those who actually use its impressive capabilities.

Like its cousin the Chevy Avalanche, the Escalade EXT features a special extendable utility bed that gives it a half-truck/half-sport-ute character. And, being a Cadillac, it has upgrades in all the important areas such as performance, luxury and style. The brash grille, imposing headlight treatment and liberal splashes of chrome affirm the Escalade EXT's social standing, and a handsome new interior design provides the kind of cabin ambience expected in a high-dollar SUV.

The 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT has an all-new, fully boxed frame for more refined ride and handling dynamics than before, and the adoption of rack and pinion steering (which replaces the old recirculating-ball setup) provides a 4-foot-smaller turning circle. Of course, this is still a large, heavy vehicle but a new 403-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission means there's always plenty of thrust on tap.

Currently, the only vehicle that might be considered competition for the Escalade EXT is Lincoln's Mark LT, which is little more than a glitzy version of a Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup. With the Cadillac's advantages in performance, versatility and curb appeal, the Escalade EXT is essentially in a class of its own.

2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT models

The 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT is essentially a full-size crew cab pickup truck with the innovative Midgate that allows the cargo bed to be opened up into the cabin. With the rear seats folded, long items can be carried inside, protected from the elements, with the tailgate and tonneau cover shut. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an automatic suspension damping system, HID headlights, 14-way power/heated front seats, leather upholstery and wood trim. Tri-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker Bose audio system with an in-dash CD/DVD changer, a remote start feature, heated rear seats and power-folding exterior mirrors are also standard. Options include 22-inch chrome wheels, power sunroof, cooling for the front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system with a rearview camera and a rear DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT has been fully revamped. Highlights for this SUV/pickup truck include an all-new fully boxed frame, a more powerful V8, a six-speed automatic transmission and a significantly upgraded cabin.

Performance & mpg

The Escalade EXT comes in all-wheel-drive configuration only. Its sole power plant is a muscular 6.2-liter V8 that develops 403 hp and 417 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it includes both a tow/haul and a manual shift mode. Manual shifting is a tad awkward with the Escalade's old-fashioned column shifter. Trailering preparation is standard, and the EXT can tow a maximum of 7,600 pounds.

Safety

Standard are four-wheel antilock disc brakes, the StabiliTrak stability control system and full-length side curtain airbags. In addition to offering protection in side-impact and rollover incidents, the curtain bags can also inflate in serious frontal-impact collisions to provide additional protection. In rear-impact collisions, the front seatbelt pre-tensioners automatically activate to help front-seat occupants avoid whiplash. Rear park assist, a tire-pressure monitor, adjustable pedals and the OnStar communications system are also standard. EXTs equipped with the navigation system incorporate a rear camera system as well.

Driving

Cadillac's Escalade EXT may weigh almost 3 tons, but with more than 400 pound-feet of torque on tap, acceleration comes easily in almost any situation. Shifts from the six-speed automatic transmission are crisp and well-timed, and the manual mode is helpful on slick and winding roads. The all-new frame and revised suspension provide a comfortable, controlled ride over all but the most severe bumps and ruts. Handling is predictable around corners, but as heavy as it is, the Escalade EXT never feels particularly nimble. The steering is light and precise, however, and the turning radius is a relatively tidy 39 feet.

Interior

The Cadillac Escalade EXT's five-passenger cabin has an elegant, upscale ambiance thanks to the use of finely stitched leather and accents of wood and metal. Most surfaces are of the soft-touch variety, though a few cheap plastic trim pieces can still be found. Large instruments with blue needles allow a quick read of vital stats, while a trip computer provides secondary information, such as average fuel mileage. The nav screen has a user-friendly touchscreen interface, and all controls are easy to find and use. The Midgate feature allows the pickup bed to be opened up into the cabin, allowing a maximum of 101 cubic feet of cargo capacity. A locking, removable tonneau cover and a roof rack are standard as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Escalade EXT is in a league of it's own.
Just_Mike,09/23/2006
I must say I am very impressed with this truck! Although you can feel the weight behind the truck, the ride comfort and performance are excellent. I love the functionality of having a truck for the occasional tow and the ability to haul the periodic large purchase. I traded my 2004 Silverado LT for the refinement of the Cadillac. Despite the fact that the two vehicles are completely incomparable the only downfall to the Cadillac is that it is too gorgeous to get dirty. The EXT is definitely a head-turner. I think GM has the most market for the high-end truck. However, if the functionality of having a truck didn't prevail, my wife liked the BMW X5's interior over the Escalade's.
2007 Caddy Escalade EXT
Steve,08/30/2006
I have bought two new Escalades. An '02 and an '04, but I have to tell you, Cadillac out did themselves with the '07's. This truck drives and handles like you cannot believe. The dealer gave me a new Escalade SUV to drive until my EXT came in two weeks later. It drove fantasticly as does my EXT. The driving experience is night and day between the earlier models and the redesigned '07. This is my first EXT and it is a blast. I have been given a lot of "nice truck" comments with the SUV's, but man they are coming fast and furius with the EXT...heads turning every which way. Only bad thing...I paid full list for the EXT. Ouch! Well to be the first on the block I guess you have to pay to play...lol.
FUNTASTIC!
franc,11/14/2006
This truck is very beautiful. It makes people stare. They come up to you in parking lots and gas stations to comment on the beauty. I have a 2006 Cadillac STS V8 fully loaded and it has been parked since I got the Escalade. I am 6'5" and this truck has ample leg room and head room. It also has a great ride. I am looking forward to a road trip in the spring. This truck is beautiful, versatile, and powerful. I would recommend the 2007 to anyone.
Way Improved over my past 2004 EXT
Theweavman,09/18/2007
Very quiet and smooth. Nice new features. Lots of power. However, does not feel quite as quick as my 04 EXT, that only had a 4 speed automatic & 345 HP. Acceleration from lower speeds feels like the engine's power is not fully making it to the wheels. Acceleration from higher freeway speeds is awsome. This vehicle does so many things well, that it is hard for me to consider driving anything else. Let's see, It has nice overall styling, great power, luxury seating / interior & comforts that match just about any luxury vehicle, plus tremendious utility. Could use an MP3, bluetooth hook-up, and more cubby storage spaces inside.Those minor things aside, a safe practical vehicle for many purposes.
See all 18 reviews of the 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
