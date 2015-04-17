Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    92,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,987

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    190,954 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    109,707 miles

    $10,307

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    133,090 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,885

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    131,269 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,900

    $2,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    144,894 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,500

    $1,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    140,530 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,991

    $828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    192,508 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    56,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,290

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    128,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    185,359 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,448

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    101,052 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,978

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    111,624 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    223,335 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    249,825 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    155,209 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,741

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    149,233 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,550

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,899

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details

240,000 miles and going strong
Travis Ray,04/17/2015
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 EXT in Oct 2004 and still own it today (April 2015) with 240,000 miles. This is the best damn car/truck I've ever owned. Runs and looks great with only minor maint issues over the years.
