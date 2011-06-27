Vehicle overview

The Cadillac Escalade EXT has an identity crisis -- but not in a negative way. Rather, its unusual versatility is perhaps its most impressive feature. Like all Escalades, the EXT functions as a full-size luxury SUV, with a lavishly appointed cabin wrapped in an aggressive, non-apologetic body. However, the EXT can also serve as a competent crew-cab pickup truck that is able to do the heavy lifting expected of conventional large pickups.

The Escalade EXT (as well as its less expensive sibling, the Chevrolet Avalanche) owes this split personality to its innovative "midgate" design. In normal operation, the midgate serves as the cabin's rear wall, separating the plush five-passenger interior from the truck bed. When more cargo room is needed, the midgate can be lowered and the rear seats stowed, allowing the 5-foot-long truck bed to extend 3 more feet into the cabin.

Since 2007's major face-lift for the Escalade family, which also refined its handling and ride, the EXT's updates have mostly consisted of minor cosmetic alterations and added conveniences. For 2009, the EXT's changes are limited to minor feature changes The navigation system is standard this year, for instance, and there's a new sensor to alert the driver to objects in his or her blind spots. Also new this year is Cadillac's Magnetic Ride Control (MRC) suspension option, which utilizes specialized shock absorbers that automatically and quickly alter their damping resistance to suit road conditions and driving style, thereby improving handling and ride quality.

Overall, the 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT is our top pick for a luxury-themed pickup. It does have a few drawbacks, such as lackluster braking performance and some interior plastics that fail to meet expectations at this price point. Moreover, the EPA hasn't exactly lauded the 'Sclade EXT for its superior fuel efficiency. But with its main competitor, the Lincoln Mark LT, discontinued due to lackluster sales, and the upcoming redesigned Ford F-150 Platinum an unknown quantity, the Escalade EXT stands victorious for now.