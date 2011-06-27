  1. Home
2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine, innovative packaging, features galore.
  • Love-it or hate-it styling, poor mileage, steep price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's gaudy, expensive, sucks gas like a '70s Eldorado, yet somehow manages to retain a level of desirability we can't quite figure out.

Vehicle overview

Ever wish for a vehicle that combined the practicality of a truck, the room of an SUV and the luxury of a Cadillac all in one package? Neither did we. But the marketing gurus at GM thought otherwise, challenging their designers and engineers to build just such a vehicle. The result is the all-new Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Essentially the same as a standard Escalade from the rear doors forward, the Escalade EXT gains a significant measure of practicality with the addition of a 5-foot 3-inch utility bed. Not only is the bed lined with a sturdy composite cover that resists dents and scratching, it extends to a truly useful length of just over 8 feet through an innovative feature called a midgate. This feature consists of a movable partition between the cab and bed that can be folded flat with the simple turn of a latch. A removable rear window and three-piece removable bed cover allow you to either open up the extended bed entirely or leave them on for a fully enclosed and lockable cargo area. It's an extremely simple system that gives the EXT an added measure of versatility that the Lincoln Blackwood can't match.

Like the standard Escalade, the EXT features a class-leading 345-horsepower V8 engine that provides strong acceleration and plenty of torque (380 lb-ft) for towing. A full-time all-wheel-drive system assures that all those ponies get put to the ground effectively, and a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting. The standard Road Sensing Suspension (RSS) continually adjusts the damping rates of the shock absorbers according to surface conditions for optimum ride quality. Should the road still prove too much, the standard StabiliTrak stability and traction control system is on hand to restore control.

As if there weren't enough computers under the hood, the interior features a full complement of electronic gadgetry along with healthy doses of sumptuous leather and wood accents. The Bose audio system includes six full-range speakers, a separate RichBass subwoofer and a six-disc in-dash CD changer while a trip computer provides useful mileage information like distance to empty and average miles per gallon. The OnStar communication system now provides not only emergency services and directional information, but concierge and personal calling services, as well. Other standard features include ten-way power adjustable seats for the driver and front passenger, an electronic climate control system and a rear parking assist system that will keep you from planting that nifty new utility bed into the back wall of your garage.

With only 12,000 slated for production this year, the EXT is a low-volume niche car meant to appeal to a select number of buyers. While the appeal of a near-$50K sport-utility truck is somewhat limited, we doubt that Cadillac is going to have much trouble moving EXTs. It has the eye-catching style and over-the- top proportions that make it a desirable vehicle for those who want to make a statement, and the true utility nature of its cargo bed places it a step above its rival, the Lincoln Blackwood.

2002 Highlights

In response to Lincoln's new Blackwood pickup, which is little more than a Ford F-150 Super Crew with a Navigator cabin grafted on, Cadillac trots out this Chevrolet Avalanche with an Escalade facelift.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle I ever owned period!!
salesman,04/02/2016
4dr Crew Cab AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I have owned serveral different vehicles and work at a dealership so I have the experience of driving various makes and models of vehicles. I have owned my ext for 10 years now and have not driven a vehicle that makes me want to buy another one. The ext is truly a luxury vehicle by all standards and a true truck as well. I also owned a paint and body business and have pulled various trailers, car trailers, and have hauled all kind of things in this truck. A true work horse. You can put your suit an tie on and drive into your professional job, and get off put on your jeans and get to work too. The only regret I have is that Cadillac has stopped making the Ext because mine has hit 215kmiles. It has not lost any power and I have spent less money servicing this vehilce in ten years than I have spend on 6 other vehilces that I have owned with my wife. If you are thinking about purchasing one then don't think twice.
R.I.P. This is the ultimate SUV/ Pickup
michaelcr7,03/20/2002
This is hands down the most comfortable four door truck out there, AND is NOTHING like the Chevy Avalanche. 30% of the exterior of the avalanche is unfinished plastic, the suspension is terrible- Very unsteady, tends to bounce quite a lot and side to side rocking motion is nausiating. The Cadillac EXT has completly different ride qualities. Very stiff suspension, excellent stable (not hard) ride. Bumps are completly absorbed by the drivetrain. Virtually no nose dip under hard braking, and not a hint of side to side rocking motion. Good gas mileage, and low noise at high speed- a true cadillac, And a true truck.
Best Overall Truck I have owned
Corvette54,04/02/2009
There is not a week goes by that someone does not tell me that my truck is one of the sharpest looking they have seen. I have never owned one like it and I love driving it under any conditions. I have pulled a 32foot boat with a triple axle trailer, and it goes up steep grades with no problem. Mine has the Diamond Pearl paint, and it is gorgeous if I do say so. I can't fault this vehicle,except, the gas mileage is not very good. But if you "want the music, you have to pay the piper". To me, the music is worth it.
Nice change of pace
Salvatore,08/20/2002
I like the fact I can go to a fancy place all dressed up with this car and later throw my kayak in the back and head to the beach. Great for hauling those odd shape items that don't fit in a typical SUV. Crappy gas milage, but you know that going into the deal.
See all 14 reviews of the 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

More about the 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT
More About This Model

When Cadillac introduced the original Escalade sport-utility in 1998, skeptics scoffed at the notion of an SUV bearing the wreath and crest of GM's luxury brand. Regardless of the fact that they were nothing more than dressed-up Tahoes, Escalades flew off the lots, proving that image is everything.

With the introduction of the Escalade EXT, Cadillac is once again heading into uncharted territory. There's really nothing on the road quite like the EXT, except its cousin, the Chevrolet Avalanche. Although both trucks share the same platform and layout, Cadillac engineers were quick to point out that the EXT is more than just a decked-out Avalanche.

First off, the EXT gets the same high-power 6.0-liter V8 as the standard Escalade sport-ute. We love this engine in the Escalade, and it's just as exceptional in the EXT. Whether accelerating hard from a stop or passing on the highway, this burly powerplant rarely runs out of muscle. The heavy-duty four-speed transmission had little trouble coping with the substantial horsepower from the big V8. We tried our best to confuse the high-tech tranny, but it managed to deliver smooth shifts every time.

The EXT also gets a full-time all-wheel-drive system that promises surefooted traction even in the harshest climate conditions. Our introductory test drive consisted of nothing more than perfectly dry Northern California backcountry roads, so we can't attest to the system's effectiveness in low-traction situations.

However, the winding roads did give us a chance to throw the big sport-ute's weight around to test the sophisticated Road Sensing Suspension system. Designed to adjust the EXT's ride quality to compensate for changing road conditions, this system does a terrific job of balancing ride comfort with body control. We were surprised by the nimble feel of the nearly three-ton vehicle as it negotiated a string of tight corners. It's certainly no sports car, but between the torque of the V8 and the balanced control provided by the well-tuned suspension, the EXT is a capable performer.

The light steering feels great in parking lots but a little numb at higher speeds. Engineers on hand assured us that the steering would be improved on production models. The brakes dragged the vehicle to a halt with little trouble, but there was some perceptible nosedive during hard stops.

Stability control systems have come a long way in a just a few years, and the EXT's standard StabiliTrak system is a perfect example of the improvements that have been made. Intervening only momentarily while we pushed the EXT hard through corners, the system rarely made itself known. If not for the indicator light on the dashboard, we would have never guessed that the vehicle's computer had momentarily cut in to maintain stability. Combined with the full-time all-wheel-drive system, the EXT should prove to be a competent and safe vehicle in rough climates.

With such graceful pavement manners, you would never guess that this Cadillac is capable of serious hauling duty. Employing the same innovative Midgate system as the Avalanche, the EXT can transform its 5-foot-3-inch utility bed into a full-size 8-foot-1-inch cargo area in just a few minutes. This allows it to handle the ubiquitous 4x8 sheet of plywood, but considering that the average income projection for EXT owners is well into the six-figure range, we don't expect to see many EXTs getting stuffed full of sheetrock at the local Home Depot.

The Midgate system itself is quite simple. Just flip the second-row seats forward, remove the rear window (it has its own holder in the Midgate) and drop the Midgate to make way for a cargo area that extends all the way to the back of the front seats. Keep the three-section cargo cover in place and you have a lockable, weather-proof full-size truck bed. For bulkier items, any of the three panels can be removed quickly and easily.

Even if you don't make use of the EXT's surprisingly utilitarian nature, at least you're sure to enjoy its well-appointed interior. Essentially an exact copy of the standard Escalade's interior, the EXT provides all the luxury trimmings you would expect in a Cadillac. The heated power seats provide plenty of comfort and support, while an easy-to-use climate control system keeps the temperature just right. The top-shelf Bose stereo system has more than enough power in addition to an easily accessible six-disc changer right in the dashboard console. Parts we could do without include the unconvincing wood trim and the accompanying dashboard that barely disguises the fact that it's the same one used in every other GM full-size truck and sport-utility.

If it seems like a bit of stretch to think that many luxury SUV buyers really want this much utility, or are willing to pay the nearly $50,000 base price, we agree. Strangely enough, even Cadillac seems to acknowledge that fact. The initial sales target is only 12,000 units for the year, so the company's well aware that it's not likely to garner the mass appeal of more traditional sport-utes.

One thing's for sure, the folks at Cadillac won't be satisfied unless the EXT outsells its only real competitor: the Lincoln Blackwood. Although the Blackwood's concept is much the same, it favors style over substance with its carpet-lined cargo bed and four-passenger limit. The Escalade EXT isn't exactly practicality on wheels either, but for those who want to have their cake and eat it, too, the EXT is about as close as you can get.

Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT Overview

The Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT is offered in the following submodels: Escalade EXT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

