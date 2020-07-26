Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me
40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 79,574 miles
$17,997
- 127,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 149,233 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,550$1,030 Below Market
- 127,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,899$1,553 Below Market
- 182,288 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,171
- 76,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
- 131,405 miles
$16,391
- 168,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
- 167,453 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
- 74,844 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988
- 122,869 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,900
- 57,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995$2,922 Below Market
- 108,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995$2,320 Below Market
- 131,269 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,900$2,196 Below Market
- 144,894 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500$1,159 Below Market
- 23,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,987
- 108,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900$1,117 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade EXT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
GregS96,03/05/2010
At 5,000+ miles, driven in a wide range of weather conditions, terrain, and road conditions, I can honestly say that I am happy to own this American vehicle...at the price I paid for it (below invoice, 0%/5yr financing, business tax deduction). Traded on a '08 Toyota Tundra (great vehicle), it compares favorably in comfort, ride, performance, handling and economy. However, with a $15k higher list price, it should be much better, with more modern features (i.e.; adaptive cruise, lane departure warnings, etc).
Related Cadillac Escalade EXT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac CTS-V San Diego CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac XTS Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Cadillac ATS-V Huntington Beach CA
- Used Cadillac STS Winston Salem NC
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Huntsville AL
- Used Cadillac XT5 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Orange CA
- Used Cadillac STS Philadelphia PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CT4 2018 Marietta GA
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2015 Frisco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News