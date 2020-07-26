Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade EXT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    79,574 miles

    $17,997

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    149,233 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,550

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,899

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    182,288 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,171

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    76,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,495

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    131,405 miles

    $16,391

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    168,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    167,453 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    74,844 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    122,869 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    57,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,995

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    108,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    131,269 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    $2,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    144,894 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    $1,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    23,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,987

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    108,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,900

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade EXT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade EXT
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade EXT
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Good Vehicle, Overpriced
GregS96,03/05/2010
At 5,000+ miles, driven in a wide range of weather conditions, terrain, and road conditions, I can honestly say that I am happy to own this American vehicle...at the price I paid for it (below invoice, 0%/5yr financing, business tax deduction). Traded on a '08 Toyota Tundra (great vehicle), it compares favorably in comfort, ride, performance, handling and economy. However, with a $15k higher list price, it should be much better, with more modern features (i.e.; adaptive cruise, lane departure warnings, etc).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade EXT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade EXT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings