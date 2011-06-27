Vehicle overview

If crossover is the term for SUVs that think they're cars, what label applies to the 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT? Some see this 3-ton hunk of metal as a pickup truck with an SUV's cabin; others see a luxury SUV that happens to have a cargo bed instead of a cargo bay. Perhaps it's better to forget the labels and let the Escalade EXT stand for what it is: an innovative, nicely appointed utility vehicle with a have-my-cake-and-eat-it-too combination of truck and SUV attributes.

The secret lies in the EXT's unique "Midgate," a removable panel serving as the rear wall of the cabin. When in place, the Escalade EXT essentially functions as a five-seat crew cab pickup with a 4-foot-long cargo bed. In times of heavy hauling, however, the Midgate can be removed and the rear seat folded down, allowing the EXT to utilize its cabin to match the carrying capacity of far larger trucks. As a result, its ability to haul both people and cargo surpasses most vehicles of similar size.

Even judged purely as a luxury SUV, the Escalade EXT has its appeal. Like the rest of the Escalade family, the EXT benefited from a vastly more modern design in 2007 that endowed it with more precise steering, fairly able handling and a gentle ride. A 6.2-liter V8 sending 403 horsepower through all four wheels moves it down the road with gusto, and passengers enjoy a roomy, leather-lined cabin.

Such a generous package of space, muscle and luxury is not without its compromises, of course, and the Escalade EXT's considerable girth poses a few problems on the road. It's hard to fit in tight city spots, and rear visibility is compromised. A more pressing issue is the EXT's braking distances, which are longer than they should be for a vehicle wearing a premium badge. In addition, the quality of some interior materials and electronics doesn't live up to the Escalade EXT's $55,000 price, which stands a whopping $13K above that of its closest competitor, the Lincoln Mark LT.

Still, the Lincoln suffers from a 103-hp deficit, and is far less interesting to look at as it rolls through the suburbs. And although it offers two bed lengths, the Mark LT's conventional pickup truck body is devoid of any Midgate-type innovation. Considering that performance, presence and exclusivity constitute much of a luxury truck's appeal, the 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT is arguably worth the premium.