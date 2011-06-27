Vehicle overview

Pickup trucks are a staple of the American landscape. Whether serving as a rugged workhorse on construction sites or towing big toys to a vacation destination, trucks are the modern equivalent of the cowboy's faithful horse.

Today's pickups are available across the spectrum, from bare-bones work trucks to fully loaded luxury liners. At the sharp end of the luxury side is the 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT. Based on the Chevrolet Avalanche mash-up of an SUV and pickup truck, the Escalade EXT features a unique midgate behind the rear seats that can be stowed to extend the truck bed into the passenger compartment. Of course it also comes with that special Cadillac opulence mostly unheard of in truck circles.

In theory, this gives owners the comfort of an SUV and the brawn of a truck. And in practice, you can indeed have the best of both worlds. We doubt, however, that most would consider hauling messier cargo that might spoil the upscale interior. Along with this peculiar versatility, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT also suffers from some of the Avalanche's faults. The truck's large footprint makes it cumbersome in parking lots and the lack of rearward visibility further hampers close-quarter maneuverability.

On top of these drawbacks that are common to pickups, the Escalade EXT is also hindered by a limited towing and hauling capacity compared to conventional trucks. Furthermore, the Escalade's attractiveness to car thieves and its thirsty V8 engine should cause some concern.

As unique as the Escalade EXT is, luxury and pickup trucks aren't nearly as mutually exclusive as they once were. High-end versions of conventional trucks like the Ford F-150 King Ranch, GMC Sierra Denali and Ram 1500 Laramie all deliver surprising amounts of luxury, even if not quite on par with the Cadillac. These pickups do, however, benefit from better towing and hauling capability. But if you desire style over substance, there really is nothing quite like the 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT.