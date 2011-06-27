Vehicle overview

You could say that the 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT suffers from multiple personality disorder. In some ways it's an SUV, and in others it's a crew cab pickup truck. As expected of an Escalade, the EXT provides all the benefits of Cadillac's luxury-class full-size SUV, including bold, unabashedly American styling, a roomy and handsome cabin, plenty of luxury features and a powerful V8 engine. But behind the rear compartment in lieu of a wagonlike cargo area, the EXT has a pickup truck bed.

If this combination sounds familiar, it's because it's the same one utilized in the related Chevrolet Avalanche. Both trucks have a "midgate" feature that allows the rear window and wall that separate the cab from the bed to fold down into the cabin, thereby extending bed length from 5 feet to 8. The Cadillac differs mainly in its styling, interior accommodations, features and bigger engine.

Although last year brought a few newly standard features, this year brings the inverse as the power tilt for the nav screen, the rain-sensing wipers and the park assist indicator lights have all been dropped. In all honesty, none of these except perhaps the automatic wipers will be missed, as the park assist system still provides both a rearview camera and audible alerts. The audio system, meanwhile, picks up a USB port, and the burly 6.2-liter V8 now has Active Fuel Management, which means it can shut down four cylinders under light load conditions (such as level or downgrade freeway cruising) to promote better fuel mileage.

The 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT does have a few drawbacks, such as lackluster braking performance and a few interior plastics that aren't up to the quality expected at this price point. And of course, nobody will be showering praise upon this 6,000-pound truck for its fuel economy (despite cylinder deactivation technology). But realistically, if you're looking for a luxury-brand pickup, this is the only game in town. Only the Ford F-150 Platinum offers virtually all of the same luxury features as the Caddy, but it doesn't measure up to it in terms of prestige or power. For a luxury pickup, it seems, having a multiple personality disorder can be a good thing.