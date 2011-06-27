  1. Home
2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge power from its big V8, solid handling for its size, innovative packaging offers excellent utility, features galore.
  • Poor fuel mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, steep price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's gaudy, expensive and sucks gas like a '70s Eldorado. Still, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and a plush interior make the Escalade EXT an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.

2005 Highlights

Changes this year include a redesigned gauge cluster, touch-screen capability with the optional navigation system, a more user-friendly driver information system and a refreshed door panel appearance. Walnut burled wood trim replaces last year's Zebrano wood. A sliding load floor for the cargo bed is also new for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

240,000 miles and going strong
Travis Ray,04/17/2015
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 EXT in Oct 2004 and still own it today (April 2015) with 240,000 miles. This is the best damn car/truck I've ever owned. Runs and looks great with only minor maint issues over the years.
I love my cady
mancuusa,05/22/2009
Hi readers...i had a bmw525 07 and for obvious economical reasons i had to go down on budget, but i didnt wanted to loose the confort and prestige i had. I picked the Escalade since its well knowing and its American! 05 with 60k miles on it...no regrets at all!!
Chevrolet needs to get a better attitude
shane,08/22/2005
I leased a Cadillac Escalade EXT for 3 years now and I will never purchase one again! after the 80,000 KM warranty was up the diferential berrings went along with wheel bearings. Would GM help? NO! I was at 82,446 KM and they wouldn't even split the bill. Things continue to break. Now a front shock air bag is punctured and not covered by the warranty. Here's my answer to GM. I have been faithful for the past 20 years, but no longer. Good luck with this Escalade when you get it back, becuse now you can pay to fix it!
Could be Better
Chad Mollenhauer,01/28/2006
I really like my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT until I started to have issues with it. With only 12,000 miles I had had problems with the seat controls, navigation system (x2), rear differental, and cruise issues with wiring. So it to recap it has been less than a good ownership expierence.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
