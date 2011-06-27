2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge power from its big V8, solid handling for its size, innovative packaging offers excellent utility, features galore.
- Poor fuel mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting, steep price tag.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,550 - $7,357
Used Escalade EXT for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's gaudy, expensive and sucks gas like a '70s Eldorado. Still, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and a plush interior make the Escalade EXT an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.
2005 Highlights
Changes this year include a redesigned gauge cluster, touch-screen capability with the optional navigation system, a more user-friendly driver information system and a refreshed door panel appearance. Walnut burled wood trim replaces last year's Zebrano wood. A sliding load floor for the cargo bed is also new for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Travis Ray,04/17/2015
4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2005 EXT in Oct 2004 and still own it today (April 2015) with 240,000 miles. This is the best damn car/truck I've ever owned. Runs and looks great with only minor maint issues over the years.
mancuusa,05/22/2009
Hi readers...i had a bmw525 07 and for obvious economical reasons i had to go down on budget, but i didnt wanted to loose the confort and prestige i had. I picked the Escalade since its well knowing and its American! 05 with 60k miles on it...no regrets at all!!
shane,08/22/2005
I leased a Cadillac Escalade EXT for 3 years now and I will never purchase one again! after the 80,000 KM warranty was up the diferential berrings went along with wheel bearings. Would GM help? NO! I was at 82,446 KM and they wouldn't even split the bill. Things continue to break. Now a front shock air bag is punctured and not covered by the warranty. Here's my answer to GM. I have been faithful for the past 20 years, but no longer. Good luck with this Escalade when you get it back, becuse now you can pay to fix it!
Chad Mollenhauer,01/28/2006
I really like my 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT until I started to have issues with it. With only 12,000 miles I had had problems with the seat controls, navigation system (x2), rear differental, and cruise issues with wiring. So it to recap it has been less than a good ownership expierence.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade EXT
Related Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade