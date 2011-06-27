  1. Home
2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge power from its big V8, solid handling for its size, innovative packaging offers excellent utility, features galore.
  • Poor fuel mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost-cutting, steep price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's gaudy, expensive and sucks gas like a '70s Eldorado, yet somehow manages to retain a level of desirability we can't quite figure out.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the EXT adds XM Satellite Radio, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a towing package as standard equipment. The rear-seat entertainment system and sunroof can now be ordered together. Quicksilver and Red E are new exterior colors, while Silver Sand and Green Envy are no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

5(92%)
4(6%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cadillac, worth every penny
Saleenster,07/14/2006
My Escalade has been a very dependable truck. If you are looking for luxury, but still want the ruggedness of a truck, this is it. I highly recommend it. The Bose audio is decent, but you really need a sub to go with it. It is fun to drive. The factory chrome wheels will do for a while, but I really need to upgrade to bigger rims. Overall, I like the exterior and interior styling and the performance is there when you need it.
2004 Escalade EXT ownership
William J Mammone,04/30/2007
Very glad I purchased this vehicle. It rides and handles and tows great. Comfortable and easy to drive. It can carry people or items 8' long with the midgate down. Suits all of my needs.
The EXT
shinjitsu,01/19/2014
This Truck has been nothing but good to me. I have a little over 100k now and have had to replace rear air shock/struts, under warranty the rotors and two brake calipers. This thing runs like a champ with that 6 liter under the hood! Even with the newer body styles running around I still get the occasional thumbs up from folks. Keep your foot out of it and MPGs are alright.
2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Clarence Bell,04/11/2004
This is a great vehicle. Spacious and well appointed with the Cadillac rebates and special offer for DVD Navigation, Chrome Wheels and Sunroof. The paint is amazingly soft and smooth. The performance on this vehicle is almost legendary. The ride is smooth and solid. Steering effort is nearly sports car like, firm and responsive. The craftsmanship that went into construction is apparent. Closing the tailgate is like closing a refrigerator door, smooth and soft. Not clunky-cranky like an old pick- up.
See all 49 reviews of the 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT

Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Overview

The Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT is offered in the following submodels: Escalade EXT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT?

