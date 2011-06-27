2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Review
- Huge power from its big V8, solid handling for its size, innovative packaging offers excellent utility, features galore.
- Poor fuel mileage, a few noticeable instances of cost-cutting, steep price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's gaudy, expensive and sucks gas like a '70s Eldorado, yet somehow manages to retain a level of desirability we can't quite figure out.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the EXT adds XM Satellite Radio, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a towing package as standard equipment. The rear-seat entertainment system and sunroof can now be ordered together. Quicksilver and Red E are new exterior colors, while Silver Sand and Green Envy are no longer available.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Saleenster,07/14/2006
My Escalade has been a very dependable truck. If you are looking for luxury, but still want the ruggedness of a truck, this is it. I highly recommend it. The Bose audio is decent, but you really need a sub to go with it. It is fun to drive. The factory chrome wheels will do for a while, but I really need to upgrade to bigger rims. Overall, I like the exterior and interior styling and the performance is there when you need it.
William J Mammone,04/30/2007
Very glad I purchased this vehicle. It rides and handles and tows great. Comfortable and easy to drive. It can carry people or items 8' long with the midgate down. Suits all of my needs.
shinjitsu,01/19/2014
This Truck has been nothing but good to me. I have a little over 100k now and have had to replace rear air shock/struts, under warranty the rotors and two brake calipers. This thing runs like a champ with that 6 liter under the hood! Even with the newer body styles running around I still get the occasional thumbs up from folks. Keep your foot out of it and MPGs are alright.
Clarence Bell,04/11/2004
This is a great vehicle. Spacious and well appointed with the Cadillac rebates and special offer for DVD Navigation, Chrome Wheels and Sunroof. The paint is amazingly soft and smooth. The performance on this vehicle is almost legendary. The ride is smooth and solid. Steering effort is nearly sports car like, firm and responsive. The craftsmanship that went into construction is apparent. Closing the tailgate is like closing a refrigerator door, smooth and soft. Not clunky-cranky like an old pick- up.
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
