My Escalade has been a very dependable truck. If you are looking for luxury, but still want the ruggedness of a truck, this is it. I highly recommend it. The Bose audio is decent, but you really need a sub to go with it. It is fun to drive. The factory chrome wheels will do for a while, but I really need to upgrade to bigger rims. Overall, I like the exterior and interior styling and the performance is there when you need it.

