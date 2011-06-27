Vehicle overview

There are plenty of luxury-lined pickups out there. Each of America's Big Three automakers produces one, boasting abundant features, loads of leather and special trim names like King Ranch, Laramie and Denali. Yet none of those names carries the weight of Cadillac, nor is a "luxury-lined" pickup the same as an honest-to-goodness luxury pickup. If you're looking for one of those, you have only one choice: the 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT.

One of three different Escalade models, the full-size EXT combines a five-passenger SUV-like interior with a rugged covered cargo bed. The key to making these two disparate elements work together is an innovative "midgate" behind the rear seats that extends the truck bed into the cabin. You won't want to be hauling around loads of manure, of course, but large items that wouldn't normally fit suddenly will with the midgate lowered.

Compared to its mechanically similar and significantly more affordable cousin, the Chevrolet Avalanche, the Escalade EXT comes fitted with all-wheel drive and a more robust (and thirstier) V8 engine. Of course, you also get flashier styling and a unique-to-Cadillac passenger cabin done up in higher-quality materials and filled with desirable standard features.

Unfortunately, the 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT shares both the Escalade and Avalanche's shortcomings. Like the regular Escalade, it has one of the highest theft rates in the country. And like the Avalanche, it has a huge footprint and limited rearward visibility that adversely affect maneuverability in close quarters. Those aren't exactly foreign complaints among truck buyers, but the EXT also falls short in terms of maximum towing and hauling capability.

As such, if you intend to use your pickup truck as, well, a pickup truck, then the Ram 1500 Laramie, Ford F-150 King Ranch or GMC Sierra Denali will likely be better choices. They can all be pretty luxurious when loaded with amenities. Even so, if a cross between a full-size luxury SUV and a pickup truck is what you want, then there is literally only one choice to be had.