Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade EXT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    88,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in White
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    74,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,500

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    77,257 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    107,486 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    57,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    108,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,995

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    23,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,987

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    108,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,900

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    77,107 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    79,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    69,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    134,088 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,989

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium

    76,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,495

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury

    74,844 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    79,574 miles

    $17,997

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    149,233 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,550

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

    127,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,899

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade EXT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade EXT
  4. Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade EXT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade EXT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings