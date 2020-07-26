Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me
- 88,198 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Luxury! This SUV looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including a Automatic Transmission, 6.2L V8, AWD, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Rear DVD Player, Heated & Cooled Seats, Leather, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Running Boards, and much more! Overall this SUV is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF2DG187324
Stock: 187324C7196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 74,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,500
Shottenkirk Cadillac - Fort Madison / Iowa
Clean CARFAX. Navigation, Moonroof, Leather, Heated and cooled seats, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, XM SIRIUS Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Power driver's seat, Power passenger seat, Memory seats, Tow package, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Escalade EXT Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, White Diamond Tricoat, Ebony/Ebony Accents w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 6784 miles below market average! White Diamond Tricoat 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury 4D Sport Utility Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT AWD FREE Wheel repair, FREE Dent and Ding repair, FREE Front Windshield repair. This all comes STANDARD on nearly ALL NEW and PRE OWNED vehicles at SHOTTENKIRK THE GM GIANT FORT MADISON. Plus '6 months or up to 6,000 mile' Powertrain and A/C Warranty on nearly all Pre Owned vehicles. See salesperson for all the details All retail units come with NITROFILL, vehicles include a one year road hazard warranty for an additional $178.88.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF3DG113491
Stock: 46359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 77,257 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,000
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT 4dr AWD 4dr Premium features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Ebony/Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bedliner, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4NEF4CG237483
Stock: 1277K31
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 107,486 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,950
Fantasy Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF0CG151937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,995$2,922 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF7BG108372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,995$2,320 Below Market
Lubbers Chevrolet - Cheney / Kansas
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury Clean Autocheck Report!, NAVIGATION GPS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, LEATHER. Recent Arrival! Lubbers: The Friendly way to buy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF4BG160493
Stock: CB28159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 23,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,987
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. Premium trim. GREAT MILES 23,391! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, DVD, NAV, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Cadillac Premium with WHITE DIAMOND PREMIUM PAINT exterior and EBONY W/ EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/XM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm (STD). Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The EXT is Escalade in front, Chevrolet Avalanche pickup in back. It has the Chevy's fold-down Midgate that can extend the cargo bed into the passenger compartment.". WHO WE ARE: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 7/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4NEF0BG342780
Stock: BG342780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 108,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,900$1,117 Below Market
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury! Clean CarFax! Local Trade! Equipped with a 403 horsepower, 6.2L V8 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, magnetic ride control, locking/limited slip differential, 24-inch wheels, power sunroof, navigation, heated and cooled front leather power bucket seats, rear heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, rear-view camera, rear parking assist, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, heated power mirrors, HID headlights, power adjustable pedals, universal garage door opener, tow package and more! ONLY 108,374 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF4BG277782
Stock: 277782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 77,107 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900
Net Motorcars - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF6BG326173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900
Net Motorcars - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF3BG183330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF4BG270606
Stock: 270606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,088 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,989
VIP Auto Enterprise - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF9BG194218
Stock: 194218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
Auto Lenders of Egg Harbor Township - Egg Harbor / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Black Raven 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive AWD Well Equipped with, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Advanced Remote, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYVKNEF7AG181230
Stock: AG181230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 74,844 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988
Capitol Garage - Willimantic / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYVKMEF4AG203064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,574 miles
$17,997
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK22219G168084
Stock: 769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
iSellTrux - Hampstead / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK12289G229909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,233 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,550$1,030 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: Escalade EXT trim. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals. OPTION PACKAGES: includes (U3R) audio system with navigation, (UVC) Rearview camera system, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (KB6) heated and cooled seats, (KA9) heated steering wheel, (P56) 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels and (CF5) power sunroof, IN-DASH DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console, sound compression, CD-R and CD-R/W capability, LED backlighting display, MP3 capable, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [565.4 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/XM STEREO with CD/DVD/MP3 player and full-featured touch screen DVD-integrated navigation, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), Digital Signal Processing, voice recognition microphone, Points of Interest and 2 slots, top slot for DVD map disc only, bottom slot for 6-disc CD changer that plays DVD audio/video, CD audio/video and MP3's, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD). Cadillac Escalade EXT with BLACK RAVEN exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62858G209858
Stock: 201625B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 127,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,899$1,553 Below Market
Dependable Used Cars - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK628X8G201755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
