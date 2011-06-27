Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews
My New Escalade EXT
I traded my 2000 Lexus RX 300 for an '06 Escalade EXT. Although I considered staying with the Lexus family, I felt that the RX 330 and GX 470 SUV's were way too small and did not offer enough features for the asking price. In the Escalade EXT, I get a bigger, sturdier vehicle, with the same luxuries (if not more), and it's so much fun to drive.
Elegant But Not Afraid To Work!
I travel long distances, and often have to haul heavy loads. My EXT can work hard, and feel as though I'm carrying nothing! Clean her up and she is ready for valet parking at Neiman's, or the best of five star restuarants. I just love my EXT.
Our pretty Escalade
We sold our Mustang & got a fully loaded Escalade, red exterior, beige interior, sunroof & sound system. It's in very good condition & pretty low mileage. I have a deformed spine & need a comfortable car. It's great for my back, so comfortable & the ride is soooo smooth. We love the power of it & it's great for going in the Rocky mountains to camp, fish & hunt. It is a gas guzzler but everything else is so awesome we don't mind paying for gas. If you want a great luxury vehicle that does cost too much, the 2006 Escalade Ext is the car to get.
Great truck
I bought yj his truck to replace my avalanche, it is great,use it on my ranch for everything, much more power than the avalanche, have had no problems with it.Bought it certified with 36,000 miles and really enjoy driving it, and it looks great.
Lovely Ride
I really like my 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT a lot more than I did my 2003 Cadillac Excalade EXT. I drove the 2003 for two and a half years, before trading it for my 2006. The 2006's ride is a lot smoother, and is more comfortable. I drive from Georgia to Florida a least once a month, so the comfort and room that the EXT provides definately suits my needs. When I am at home, I use the EXT around our farm to carry feed and hay, it is a workhorse also.
