Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews

My New Escalade EXT MochaJewl , 01/03/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I traded my 2000 Lexus RX 300 for an '06 Escalade EXT. Although I considered staying with the Lexus family, I felt that the RX 330 and GX 470 SUV's were way too small and did not offer enough features for the asking price. In the Escalade EXT, I get a bigger, sturdier vehicle, with the same luxuries (if not more), and it's so much fun to drive. Report Abuse

Elegant But Not Afraid To Work! grutzius , 05/21/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I travel long distances, and often have to haul heavy loads. My EXT can work hard, and feel as though I'm carrying nothing! Clean her up and she is ready for valet parking at Neiman's, or the best of five star restuarants. I just love my EXT. Report Abuse

Our pretty Escalade Rulya Lucsok , 07/21/2019 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We sold our Mustang & got a fully loaded Escalade, red exterior, beige interior, sunroof & sound system. It's in very good condition & pretty low mileage. I have a deformed spine & need a comfortable car. It's great for my back, so comfortable & the ride is soooo smooth. We love the power of it & it's great for going in the Rocky mountains to camp, fish & hunt. It is a gas guzzler but everything else is so awesome we don't mind paying for gas. If you want a great luxury vehicle that does cost too much, the 2006 Escalade Ext is the car to get. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great truck ALAN , 02/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought yj his truck to replace my avalanche, it is great,use it on my ranch for everything, much more power than the avalanche, have had no problems with it.Bought it certified with 36,000 miles and really enjoy driving it, and it looks great. Report Abuse