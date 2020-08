Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT for Sale Near Me

Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana

: Escalade EXT trim. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals. OPTION PACKAGES: includes (U3R) audio system with navigation, (UVC) Rearview camera system, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (KB6) heated and cooled seats, (KA9) heated steering wheel, (P56) 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels and (CF5) power sunroof, IN-DASH DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console, sound compression, CD-R and CD-R/W capability, LED backlighting display, MP3 capable, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [565.4 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/XM STEREO with CD/DVD/MP3 player and full-featured touch screen DVD-integrated navigation, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), Digital Signal Processing, voice recognition microphone, Points of Interest and 2 slots, top slot for DVD map disc only, bottom slot for 6-disc CD changer that plays DVD audio/video, CD audio/video and MP3's, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD). Cadillac Escalade EXT with BLACK RAVEN exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 4 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYFK62858G209858

Stock: 201625B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020