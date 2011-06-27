Vehicle overview

As traditionally defined, "escalade" refers to the act of climbing up and over obstacles, or scaling fortresses and castles with ladders during a medieval military assault. The 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT probably couldn't pull that off, yet should you need to participate in the act of cruising boulevards with buddies during a Saturday evening club crawl, this luxury sport-utility truck may just be your ride. Plus, with its innovative "midgate" cargo bed extension, there's still plenty of room for that ladder should you be in a medieval mood.

The 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT is one of three Escalade models and is essentially a cross between an SUV and a crew-cab pickup. It's related to the Chevrolet Avalanche but the Escalade EXT boasts more potent V8 power, standard all-wheel drive, bold Cadillac styling and more luxurious appointments. Just like the Avalanche, the EXT has a roomy cabin that converts easily from passenger to cargo orientation thanks to its innovative midgate, which opens the rear of the cab so the effective length of the cargo bed can be increased.

For all its luxurious versatility, the Cadillac Escalade EXT's hefty 6,000-pound weight contributes to lackluster braking performance and poor fuel economy. It also doesn't have the towing capacity to match full-size truck models from Dodge, Ford and GMC, which can be pretty luxurious in their own right when loaded up with amenities. Even so, if a cross between a full-size luxury SUV and a pickup truck is what you want, then there is literally only one choice to be had.