Close

Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois

This 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT 4dr 4dr AWD features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Shale Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT 6.0L V8 AWD with auto trans in White Diamond/Grey Leather! Clean southern truck!! Loaded with *parking sensors *rear dvd entertainment *tow hitch *BOSE *adjustable foot pedal *heated seats *steering wheel controls *dual climate control *cruise control *cd player *sunroof *rear audio control and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, Cargo Area Cover, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Parking Aid, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Pickup Truck Bed Liner, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Running Boards, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Subwoofer, Telematics System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hitch Receiver Bedliner, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYEK62N85G232807

Stock: PMC2333

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-11-2020