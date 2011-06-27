Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,043
|$44,370
|$47,813
|Clean
|$39,839
|$43,051
|$46,340
|Average
|$37,431
|$40,413
|$43,395
|Rough
|$35,023
|$37,775
|$40,451
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,164
|$47,397
|$50,752
|Clean
|$42,868
|$45,988
|$49,189
|Average
|$40,277
|$43,170
|$46,063
|Rough
|$37,686
|$40,352
|$42,937
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,754
|$47,161
|$50,688
|Clean
|$42,471
|$45,759
|$49,127
|Average
|$39,904
|$42,954
|$46,005
|Rough
|$37,337
|$40,150
|$42,883
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,258
|$38,379
|$41,601
|Clean
|$34,223
|$37,238
|$40,320
|Average
|$32,155
|$34,956
|$37,757
|Rough
|$30,086
|$32,674
|$35,195
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,524
|$41,862
|$45,309
|Clean
|$37,394
|$40,617
|$43,913
|Average
|$35,134
|$38,128
|$41,123
|Rough
|$32,874
|$35,639
|$38,332
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,752
|$39,847
|$43,045
|Clean
|$35,674
|$38,662
|$41,719
|Average
|$33,518
|$36,293
|$39,068
|Rough
|$31,362
|$33,924
|$36,417
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,633
|$40,957
|$44,388
|Clean
|$36,529
|$39,739
|$43,021
|Average
|$34,322
|$37,304
|$40,287
|Rough
|$32,114
|$34,869
|$37,553
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,688
|$42,972
|$46,366
|Clean
|$38,524
|$41,694
|$44,939
|Average
|$36,196
|$39,139
|$42,083
|Rough
|$33,867
|$36,584
|$39,227