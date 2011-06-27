  1. Home
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,043$44,370$47,813
Clean$39,839$43,051$46,340
Average$37,431$40,413$43,395
Rough$35,023$37,775$40,451
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,164$47,397$50,752
Clean$42,868$45,988$49,189
Average$40,277$43,170$46,063
Rough$37,686$40,352$42,937
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,754$47,161$50,688
Clean$42,471$45,759$49,127
Average$39,904$42,954$46,005
Rough$37,337$40,150$42,883
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,258$38,379$41,601
Clean$34,223$37,238$40,320
Average$32,155$34,956$37,757
Rough$30,086$32,674$35,195
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,524$41,862$45,309
Clean$37,394$40,617$43,913
Average$35,134$38,128$41,123
Rough$32,874$35,639$38,332
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,752$39,847$43,045
Clean$35,674$38,662$41,719
Average$33,518$36,293$39,068
Rough$31,362$33,924$36,417
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,633$40,957$44,388
Clean$36,529$39,739$43,021
Average$34,322$37,304$40,287
Rough$32,114$34,869$37,553
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,688$42,972$46,366
Clean$38,524$41,694$44,939
Average$36,196$39,139$42,083
Rough$33,867$36,584$39,227
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,223 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,238 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV and see how it feels. Learn more
