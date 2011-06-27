I moved up from a 4 cylinder diesel BMW 328 to the 535. While I gave up better mileage on the 4 cylinder, I got more room, window display, and a few more options that make driving a pleasure. I have owned other high quality cars, but the interior trim of the BMW with the rich wood and colors seem to stand out more. It may not hug the road like the 328, but neither did my other larger cars. Diesel engines rock, and if the public is scared off by the VW publicity, shame on them. In the long run, the quality of BMW engines and technology will keep the value of these cars up. I have liked this 2016 BMW 535 so much, I have decided to keep it beyond the two year period I usually trade cars. You can't hear the diesel engine, the cut off does not bother me (there is a switch to cut this feature off if it bothers others) and having driven many other gas and diesel engines, I know how to get above the EPA rated mileage. You get savings both ways with diesel prices going down or if fuel prices go up.....you will have more driving range then a gasoline engine. In the worst case, if we ever had a gas shortage, you can bet diesel fuel will be around. In short, my write up is no substitute for you taking a test drive in this auto and see for yourself. UPDATE: This review was written in late 2015. My opinion has not changed. It was one of the best buys in automobiles I ever made. May 19, 2017: My review of this car remains unchanged. I had Opti Coat put on it after I bought it and I keep it garaged and personally detail the vehicle to 'show room condition'. My wife and I use it primarily for long trips because it is so comfortable and roomy. If you check reviews today of the vehicle, you will see it is rated as one of the best. Because one car company cheated on diesel engines, it scared the public about diesels for awhile. I also have a 2017 BMW M24i, and a 2016 Prius V. But for comfort and style, you can't beat this car. Have had absoluty no trouble with it. Outside of changing the oil, the dealership put on new wiper blades. I plan on keeping this car a long time.

