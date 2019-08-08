Used 2008 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
4,339 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 112,751 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990$2,654 Below Market
- 103,680 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,955$2,345 Below Market
- 94,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997$1,353 Below Market
- 156,383 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,899$1,011 Below Market
- 134,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,477$951 Below Market
- 58,958 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,795$920 Below Market
- 130,370 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,585$1,161 Below Market
- 96,849 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997$542 Below Market
- 167,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,914$870 Below Market
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,899$394 Below Market
- 139,364 miles
$6,190$880 Below Market
- 107,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$543 Below Market
- 123,801 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 155,317 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$585 Below Market
- 103,918 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,895$225 Below Market
- 141,790 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$6,794
- 126,159 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988$469 Below Market
- 116,285 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Write a reviewSee all 214 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5214 Reviews
Report abuse
Blondeinabmw,05/27/2016
535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Every time you take this car in for service, it costs $1,000...except for when it costs far more than $1,000. Bought my gorgeous 535i (with the sport package and premium sound) as a special order, and it arrived with 3 miles on the odometer. Since I bought it, I have been plagued with problems. Admittedly, the first 4+ years were pretty much covered under free maintenance with the warranty, but since it went off the maintenance agreement, it has more than made up for the savings. My car is 8 years old and has 107K miles. During the time I've owned it, it has required: - Three complete sets of tires plus two sets of rear tires (roughly every 20-30K miles) - A valve replaced in the engine (towed) - All six fuel injectors (limped in to the shop) - Walnut blasting of the intakes - A water pump (towed) - Computer software reinstalled (twice, took more than a week each time at the dealership for the reinstall to "stick") (towed) - Three fuel pumps (towed) - And now, the CCC is bad. This is a fancy acronym for the iDrive computer system that includes navigation, radio, bluetooth and all the car's controls. It also needs the hydraulics in the hood replaced, the xenon headlight has a malfunction (which requires the entire headlight assembly to be removed from the body of the car to change a LIGHTBULB, and if god forbid the ballast is bad, the bumper must be removed as well). For a change, it is actually driving fairly well, but this repair is gonna cost more than all the others yet! I've not added it up, but I think this car has cost me at least $1,800 a year in maintenance costs since it went off warranty in 2012, sometimes more. I will say that the cupholders in this car are the stupidest thing ever designed. It also does not hold car seats very well - infant carriers have to go in the middle back seat or the passenger seat will have to be on the dash, and convertible front-facing seats don't leave a ton of room either. It drives beautifully. Handles like a dream. Is so comfortable. Feels like a beast when you want it to. Rides gracefully. Looks pretty. Has an amazing sound system. Gets pretty good gas mileage all things considered. SUCKS THE LIFE OUT OF ME.
Related BMW 5 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon