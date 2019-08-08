Used 2008 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

4,339 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535i

    112,751 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    $2,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 550i in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 550i

    103,680 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,955

    $2,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 528i in White
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 528i

    94,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    156,383 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,899

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi

    134,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,477

    $951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    58,958 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,795

    $920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535i in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535i

    130,370 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,585

    $1,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi

    96,849 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    $542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    167,088 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,914

    $870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,899

    $394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    139,364 miles

    $6,190

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    107,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi in Gray
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi

    123,801 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 528i in White
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 528i

    155,317 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 528i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 528i

    103,918 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,895

    $225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi

    141,790 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $6,794

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 550i in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 550i

    126,159 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,988

    $469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 5 Series 550i
    used

    2008 BMW 5 Series 550i

    116,285 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5214 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
The Dream Wedding of Vehicles...
Blondeinabmw,05/27/2016
535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Every time you take this car in for service, it costs $1,000...except for when it costs far more than $1,000. Bought my gorgeous 535i (with the sport package and premium sound) as a special order, and it arrived with 3 miles on the odometer. Since I bought it, I have been plagued with problems. Admittedly, the first 4+ years were pretty much covered under free maintenance with the warranty, but since it went off the maintenance agreement, it has more than made up for the savings. My car is 8 years old and has 107K miles. During the time I've owned it, it has required: - Three complete sets of tires plus two sets of rear tires (roughly every 20-30K miles) - A valve replaced in the engine (towed) - All six fuel injectors (limped in to the shop) - Walnut blasting of the intakes - A water pump (towed) - Computer software reinstalled (twice, took more than a week each time at the dealership for the reinstall to "stick") (towed) - Three fuel pumps (towed) - And now, the CCC is bad. This is a fancy acronym for the iDrive computer system that includes navigation, radio, bluetooth and all the car's controls. It also needs the hydraulics in the hood replaced, the xenon headlight has a malfunction (which requires the entire headlight assembly to be removed from the body of the car to change a LIGHTBULB, and if god forbid the ballast is bad, the bumper must be removed as well). For a change, it is actually driving fairly well, but this repair is gonna cost more than all the others yet! I've not added it up, but I think this car has cost me at least $1,800 a year in maintenance costs since it went off warranty in 2012, sometimes more. I will say that the cupholders in this car are the stupidest thing ever designed. It also does not hold car seats very well - infant carriers have to go in the middle back seat or the passenger seat will have to be on the dash, and convertible front-facing seats don't leave a ton of room either. It drives beautifully. Handles like a dream. Is so comfortable. Feels like a beast when you want it to. Rides gracefully. Looks pretty. Has an amazing sound system. Gets pretty good gas mileage all things considered. SUCKS THE LIFE OUT OF ME.
Report abuse
