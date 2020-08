Used 2007 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia

CARFAX CERTIFIED VEHICLE MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! * * * * WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CERTIFIED CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER!!! * * * *THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS SINCE 1990. *** LOADED WITH OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION *** Cars USA is here to help you find the ideal vehicle to meet your needs and your budget. Check out our selection of top quality pre-owned cars trucks suv's and vans today.Visit Cars USA online at carsusa.us to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 757-337-2699 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBANF73567CU24843

Stock: U24843

Certified Pre-Owned: No