Overall rating 8.1 / 10

The 2018 BMW 5 Series lives up to the expectations set by its forebears. There's an engine for nearly every taste, and the car's handling capabilities are fundamentally sound. Factor in the 5 Series' latest tech and safety features, and you've got a prime pick for a midsize luxury sedan.

BMW redesigned its 5 Series last year, giving the car updated styling and a bit more interior room without increasing weight. This year brings more changes, too. The 2018 5 Series has three new powertrain options: a plug-in hybrid (530e), a six-cylinder diesel engine (540d) and a twin-turbo V8 (M550i) that puts the car very close to BMW M5 territory. We were already fans of the base 530i and the 540i, so these additions carry an added benefit, whether it be the efficiency of the 530e and the 540d or the muscular power of the M550i.

On the technology front, BMW continues to push the envelope, offering wireless Apple CarPlay integration, natural language voice recognition, and even a cool 3-D simulation of your car from the outside (you have to see to believe) by using the optional surround-view cameras. And as far as modern driver assist aids go, BMW's are among the best.

Of course, there are other luxury sedans you should consider, including the Audi A6, the Lexus GS and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We think highly of the 5 Series within this group, though, and it earns a solid recommendation.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW 5 Series as one of Edmunds' Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the BMW 5 Series of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We were big fans of the 5 Series' performance and efficiency but experienced a few technical difficulties with the infotainment system.