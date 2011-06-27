  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(103)
Appraise this car

2011 BMW 5 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong turbocharged engines
  • capable handling
  • clean interior design with high-quality materials
  • plenty of high-tech features
  • respectable fuel economy.
  • Smaller trunk than rivals
  • feels a bit bulky on tight roads.
List Price Range
$10,000 - $17,995
Used 5 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Possessing an enviable combination of performance, comfort and technology, the 2011 BMW 5 Series is a top choice in the midsize luxury sport sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Few models have sustained such a high level of excellence as the BMW 5 Series. Over the course of five generations, the 5 has consistently been one of the best automobiles you could buy, period. Now it's time for generation six to take its place in the automotive world in the form of the 2011 BMW 5 Series.

This new 5 certainly has a tough act to follow, however, particularly in regards to styling. The last generation represented a radical change to the 5 Series' previous evolutionary look, sporting curves and flourishes that attracted some buyers but repulsed others. For better or worse, the 2011 5 Series returns to a more conservative appearance, one that shows a stronger family resemblance to other BMW sedans. Though it may lack its predecessor's visual extravagance, the new 5 remains a very attractive sedan (the wagon has been discontinued for the United States).

It's also been given a full shot of adrenaline. The base 528i's 3.0-liter straight-6 is up by 10 horsepower to 240 hp. The 535i's turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-6 is unchanged in terms of output, but a switch to a new turbocharger design has improved low-end torque and fuel economy. The prize for the biggest punch goes to the 550i; this year it gets the same 400-hp 4.4-liter turbo V8 as the 7 Series. BMW has also introduced a new eight-speed automatic transmission that boosts fuel economy and acceleration compared to last year's six-speed auto. Notably, a manual transmission is still available on all models.

As the 2011 550i is about 300 pounds heavier than last year's model, the extra power will certainly be put to use. Part of that weight gain is due to the car's increased size, as it's now both longer and wider.  Mechanically, it has a lot in common with the 7 Series and features the 7's new multilink front suspension and a new electric-assist steering rack. New feature highlights include the latest (and greatly improved) iDrive system, an automated parallel parking system, a head-up display, top-view and sideview cameras and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Taken as a whole, a lot of good things have happened for the latest 5 Series. If there's a downside, it's likely that the larger size has moved the 5 off of its previous Goldilocks slot of being the "just right" choice between the smaller 3 Series and bigger 7. On tight roads especially, the car's larger size and 2-ton curb weight can seem a bit too much for a midsize sedan. This aside, however, the latest 5 is utterly brilliant. Sportier than the 2011 Mercedes E-Class, cleaner-looking inside than a 2011 Audi A6 and roomier than a 2011 Jaguar XF, the 2011 BMW 5 Series continues to be one of the best vehicles you can drive, period.

2011 BMW 5 Series models

The 2011 BMW 5 Series sedan is offered with three available engines that correspond to three trim levels: 528i, 535i and 550i. The 535i and 550i are also offered as "xDrive" all-wheel-drive variants.

The 528i comes standard with 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof and power and heated side mirrors. On the inside you'll find leatherette upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the iDrive control interface, Bluetooth, BMW Assist emergency telematics and a 12-speaker CD audio system with HD radio.

The 535i is equipped in a similar fashion but includes 18-inch wheels and adaptive xenon headlights. The 550i adds leather upholstery, upgraded front seats, parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, interior ambience lighting and a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice controls and real-time traffic. These features are optional on the 528i and 535i.

Opting for the Dynamic Handling package equips the 5 Series with an adaptive suspension. Required for this package is the Sport package, which includes 19-inch wheels, performance tires, special exterior trim and the 14-way multicontour front seats.

Other major options, which may or may not be grouped into other packages, include keyless ignition/entry, a night-vision camera, automatic high-beam headlights, active cruise control, active four-wheel steering (535i and 550i), an automatic parallel-parking system, sideview and top-view cameras, a rearview camera, a premium audio system, an iPod/USB adapter, satellite radio, a rear sunshade, heated and ventilated front seats, rear climate control, a rear-seat entertainment system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel and smartphone integration.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 BMW 5 Series has been completely redesigned. Highlights include less adventurous styling than in years past, more powerful engines and new technology features. The wagon model has been discontinued. All-wheel drive is not available currently but will return later in the model year.

Performance & mpg

The entry-level 528i comes with a 3.0-liter straight-6 engine that's rated at 240 hp and 230 pound feet of torque. Going with the 535i gets you a turbocharged variant of that engine that cranks out 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The 550i has a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with xDrive all-wheel drive being optional on the 535i and 550i.

Power is directed through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic with manual-shift control. The 528i, 535i xDrive and 550i xDrive only come with the automatic. A sport version of the automatic (it can make quicker shifts and comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel) is also optional.

In Edmunds testing, a 535i with the automatic accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds; that's slower than last year's 535i but still respectable for the segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is above average for the class. The 528i earns 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. The automatic-equipped 535i checks in at 20/30/24 mpg, and the automatic 550i is still respectable at 17/25/20 mpg. All-wheel-drive versions of the 535i and 550i drop by about 1 mpg across the board.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 BMW 5 Series includes stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and the BMW Assist emergency communications system. The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry in wet conditions and automatically snugging the brake pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle.

When equipped with active cruise control, the 5 Series also comes with a pre-collision system that can warn the driver of the possibility of rear-ending a vehicle ahead. If a collision is imminent, it can also automatically apply the brakes.

The available lane-departure warning system alerts the driver via vibrations in the steering wheel if the car starts to veer out of its lane; the same sensation is felt for the available blind-spot monitor, which also utilizes side-mirror indicators when other vehicles move into the BMW's blind spots. A night-vision system is capable of displaying possible hazards that are otherwise out of regular headlight range.

In the government's new and more stringent 2011 crash tests, the 2011 BMW 5 Series earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with four out of five stars being given for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 5 Series earned a top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

It wasn't too long ago that the high-performance M5 was throwing down 400 hp. Now you get that (plus a lot more torque) out of the latest 550i, which accelerates as quickly as a V8 sport coupe but without the pretentious bombast. Choosing the 300-hp 535i or even the less potent 528i is hardly like sitting in the cheap seats; most people will be more than satisfied with their power and fuel economy. With any engine choice, the new eight-speed automatic works exceptionally well, even when multi-gear downshifts are performed. We're happy that BMW continues to offer a manual transmission, though this choice is obviously meant for driving enthusiasts only.

If equipped with the optional adaptive suspension and active steering, the 2011 BMW 5 Series does an excellent job of providing both a comfortable ride and capable handling. The steering feel isn't as lively as what you'll get out of, say, a 3 Series, but the new electric-assist rack is still precise. On a curving road, the 5 is confidence-inspiring and unflappable. However, when the road tightens up, the car's larger size and 2-ton curb weight can make it seem a bit bulky, especially if you're driving a 5 without the adaptive suspension and steering.

Read our BMW 528i Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Both drivers and passengers will be quite pleased with the 5 Series' cabin. There's nothing particularly fancy going on, but the overall look of the dash is clean thanks to the standard iDrive interface that eliminates the need for a gaggle of buttons. The layout is quite similar to that of the 7 Series, with a center display screen and a configurable display in the gauge cluster. The iDrive controller, thanks to the new physical buttons and menu structure, is pretty easy to figure out and provides a large amount of customization of the car's features. Opting for the navigation system is recommended, as its screen is larger and much better looking than the standard center display.

The front seats are quite comfortable, with the optional multicontour seats in particular providing an impressive amount of adjustability. In back, there's enough room for a pair of 6-foot adults to be comfortable, and the backseat is nicely contoured and padded. The trunk, at 14 cubic feet of luggage capacity, is smaller than average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 BMW 5 Series.

5(55%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(10%)
4.0
103 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 103 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Piece of Crap
Nick Neysari,08/12/2018
550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I fell in love with this car. I had the best of the both word, A luxury car wrapped into sports package. Sadly enough, Later on I learned of multiple issues with N63 engines. It is an engineering nightmare. N63 engine is a V8 4.4 liter engine. Trying to save space, The design team decided to place the Turbos in the V section of a already hot running engine. With combination of heat from engine and twin turbos They had to install a fan to cool things down. They came to the realization of Fan working over time and the hot engine is very thirsty for oil. So most owners have to add a quart of oil anywhere from 700 to 1000 miles. BMW came back with recommendation of changing the oil every 10000 mile instead of 15000. And to add insult to the injury they also recommend replacing the battery with every oil change. Although the pressure was high on BMW they still refuse to do a recall to resolve the issue. There is a class action lawsuit which sadly is ready to be settled. As always the attorneys get the multi million dollar settlement and consumer gets the shaft. According to what I have read so far, BMW will reimburse owners for the cost of additional oil consumption and a battery replacement. You will also get a $1000 to $1500 voucher towards the purchase of a new BMW. So you can be the proud owner of a newer piece of CRAP. Also the short block n63 engine replacement price is now $3000.00 which is a rebuild engine and according to BMW insiders It is just as awful as the original N63 engine. So if you are considering purchasing a 5 series BMW, Make sure you do your homework. I am sitting on a $35000.00 piece of lemon parked in the garage. I am scared of driving it and no one is offering me over $12K for trade in. So stay away from this engine or any other BMW with Turbo engine.
buyer beware!
citroen3,06/29/2011
I bought a 2011 550i Xdrive in late 2010, within the last six weeks I have had; 4 runflat tires (on 19inch wheels) go bust over fairly minor pot holes. they were 4 unrelated incidents. Cost to replace, just shy of $2000. Last week my car with about 10,500 miles on the clock, broke down on the highway, message 'transmission malfunction'. One tow and 5 days, later I got it back with the rear differential replaced. One day after I got it back from the local BMW dealer, new warning '4 by 4 chassis stabilisation malfunction contact your BMW dealer , do not brake hard' Given that this fully loaded, nearly $70,000 car is completely unreliabe, I am seriouly thinking of getting rid of it.
n63 Engine is nothing but trouble.
Telp Snowbeard,07/16/2017
550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a bad engine. Google it. Constant engine light issues of "Crankcase Failure". These messages are related to bad engine parts like fuel injectors and sensors. I had to replace head cover gaskets, turbo pan gaskets and other gaskets. Car is a repair nightmare. Only 41K miles and way too many problems. Unreliable.
Buyer beware!!
AJ,08/16/2016
550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
If you're considering buying this car, please look into the N64 customer care program for this car. There are about 20 engine components that were essentially recalled. Depending on when, or if, your 550i went through this program will determine the number of components you may have had replaced. Initially, BMW changed out these components, one at a time and each time you had a check engine light come on the would replace the next most commonly malfunctioning part. Eventually, they started flat out replacing all the components since they would eventually fail (I believe due to the heat and pressure they are placed under with the twin turbo. This added up to owners paying for their vehicle while they spent months in the shop. While BMW did cover the costs of the replacement and extend the warranty, having engine issue undoubtedly will lead to transmission issues. This was the case of the most recent 550i owner I met at an German auto shop while getting another vehicle pre purchase inspected. He said he spend over 10k on transmission work and eventual replacement while he owned the vehicle for only 6 months, 2 of those months was spent in the shop. These repair costs were not covered by BMW. Some sleazy owners, will not mention this program/issue at all to you when selling the car (which was what happened in my case). Luckily the deal fell through in the 11th hour at the bank when the vehicle failed state inspection (due to worn out tires and brakes in this case). Owner claimed that both tires and brakes were replaced within the last 6 months. Some owners and used car salesmen are doing whatever they can to u load these problematic vehicles. Buyer beware!!!
See all 103 reviews of the 2011 BMW 5 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2011 BMW 5 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 2011 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan. Available styles include 528i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 8A), 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M), and 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 BMW 5 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 BMW 5 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive is priced between $10,000 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 61379 and142404 miles.
  • The Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i is priced between $10,781 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 84980 and143113 miles.
  • The Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is priced between $14,999 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 51998 and64341 miles.
  • The Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 528i is priced between $10,999 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 119615 and119615 miles.
  • The Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 550i is priced between $12,400 and$12,400 with odometer readings between 110462 and110462 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 BMW 5 Series for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2011 5 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 51998 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 BMW 5 Series.

Can't find a used 2011 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,730.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,381.

