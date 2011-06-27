Vehicle overview

Few models have sustained such a high level of excellence as the BMW 5 Series. Over the course of five generations, the 5 has consistently been one of the best automobiles you could buy, period. Now it's time for generation six to take its place in the automotive world in the form of the 2011 BMW 5 Series.

This new 5 certainly has a tough act to follow, however, particularly in regards to styling. The last generation represented a radical change to the 5 Series' previous evolutionary look, sporting curves and flourishes that attracted some buyers but repulsed others. For better or worse, the 2011 5 Series returns to a more conservative appearance, one that shows a stronger family resemblance to other BMW sedans. Though it may lack its predecessor's visual extravagance, the new 5 remains a very attractive sedan (the wagon has been discontinued for the United States).

It's also been given a full shot of adrenaline. The base 528i's 3.0-liter straight-6 is up by 10 horsepower to 240 hp. The 535i's turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-6 is unchanged in terms of output, but a switch to a new turbocharger design has improved low-end torque and fuel economy. The prize for the biggest punch goes to the 550i; this year it gets the same 400-hp 4.4-liter turbo V8 as the 7 Series. BMW has also introduced a new eight-speed automatic transmission that boosts fuel economy and acceleration compared to last year's six-speed auto. Notably, a manual transmission is still available on all models.

As the 2011 550i is about 300 pounds heavier than last year's model, the extra power will certainly be put to use. Part of that weight gain is due to the car's increased size, as it's now both longer and wider. Mechanically, it has a lot in common with the 7 Series and features the 7's new multilink front suspension and a new electric-assist steering rack. New feature highlights include the latest (and greatly improved) iDrive system, an automated parallel parking system, a head-up display, top-view and sideview cameras and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Taken as a whole, a lot of good things have happened for the latest 5 Series. If there's a downside, it's likely that the larger size has moved the 5 off of its previous Goldilocks slot of being the "just right" choice between the smaller 3 Series and bigger 7. On tight roads especially, the car's larger size and 2-ton curb weight can seem a bit too much for a midsize sedan. This aside, however, the latest 5 is utterly brilliant. Sportier than the 2011 Mercedes E-Class, cleaner-looking inside than a 2011 Audi A6 and roomier than a 2011 Jaguar XF, the 2011 BMW 5 Series continues to be one of the best vehicles you can drive, period.