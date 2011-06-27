  1. Home
1994 BMW 5 Series Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag debuts on all models and two new V8s join the lineup. The 535i and M5 are dropped. BMW's traction control system becomes standard on the 530i Touring and optional on other models. Both 525i models gain a premium sound system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 BMW 5 Series.

4.7
43 reviews
See all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Used Car
bimmerdev,10/05/2012
I bought this car recently for $1400 with 184,00 miles on it. I was looking for something with decent gas mileage under $2k. I researched theses older BMW's. The engine reliability and overall quality were praised heavily. I have not been dissapointed! I look forward to driving it every day. I can see why BMW has earned a great reputation over the years. Styling is still appealing on the car and it has been extremely reliable with only normal wear items needing replacing. Fun to drive. My goal was to get a year max out of it. After 4 months, I am now thinking of seriously keeping it for as long as possible. It has been worth every penny and averages 27 mpg at 50/50 hwy vs city.
Almost perfect
DIC_CAMARILLO,01/21/2010
I've owned my 540i for about 6 years now. What a blast to drive - I actually prefer driving my 540i over my 911. The power is great, suspension very precise and brakes rock solid. The interior is awesome (great leather). This is my favorite 5 series body style. My 540i looks fast standing still. Gas mileage is about 18-19 combined. The problems cause me to selectively drive my 540i. The transmission is acting up again. I had the valve body rebuilt and everything was good. Then the transmission light came on and it goes in limp home mode. The radiator, fan, fan clutch, water pump have been replaced. Ditto for numerous seals and gaskets. Power steering fluid res. cracked.
BMW E34 530i
E34-E39-E36,10/19/2003
I bought this car used in 2000 with 107K for my wife. Things show up due to age, but the engine is bulletproof, transmission is silky. 2 years later I bought myself a '98 528i, then my cousin leased a brand new 2002 X5i. Then my sister-in-law got herself a '97 328is. Handling on all of the them unreal - I avoided an animal on a highway at 75MPH once, then I spun the 530 going at about 70MPH, trying to avoid an obstacle on the road without flipping the car on its roof. As I was told, anything other than a BMW (and some other high level brands) would have flipped in the air. Those two incidents made me a fan.
Mixed feelings
tnnative,03/02/2009
After 2 plus years of ownership this has been a car I still love to drive. However, the cooling system has been a series of expensive repairs... Radiator, oil radiator, thermostat, water pump, head gasket, hoses. Otherwise a reliable car other than normal issues they all seem to have (upper door trim comes loose, easily diy fixed). I've researched these tremendously, and the 3.0 liter v-8 seems to need many parts replaced between 100-130k miles. My BMW mechanic informed me of this, however, so there were no surprises. A great highway car, very quiet up to 80 mph. Good a/c (replace the filters, makes a huge difference if they haven't been maintained).
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1994 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 1994 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Wagon. Available styles include 530i 4dr Sedan, 530i 4dr Wagon, 540i 4dr Sedan, 525i 4dr Sedan, and 525i 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 BMW 5 Series?

